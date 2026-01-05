HHLL Professional

AS A TRADER and A CODER WHO HAS MANY GOOD,BAD AND UGLY EXPERIENCES IN THE PAST OUR EA is built with the following useful FEATURES to help traders avoid losses AND MAXIMISE PROFIT BASE on price action movement, patterns of higher highs and lower lows: USES TP_Mode IS Individual OR BASKET CLOSE,risk management,TP,SL ,Trailing,Num_Trades,Magic,Comments,Slippage,Timeframe to analyse, and options for moving average PERIOD,This is a comprehensive Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 named "HHLL Professional" that implements a breakout trading strategy with advanced risk management and works in any market currency pair,metals,cfd,or crypto because HHLL is the structure on which all markets works with ,without which there will be no price action so this ea has been built with the aim to help all traders regardless of the symbol you trade this ea will be of great help,all you need is to test run on demo and do the settings as regards your symbol and capital then monitor how this ea delivers with consistent gains more than losses  

## **OVERVIEW**
This EA uses **Higher High/Lower Low (HH/LL) breakout patterns** combined with trend filtering for trade signals. It's designed with professional-grade risk management features.


## **RISK MANAGEMENT FEATURES**

### **1. Position Sizing:**
- **Auto Lot Calculation:** Based on account equity and risk percentage
- **Fixed Lot:** Alternative to auto calculation
- **Risk Limits:** Min/Max lot size constraints

### **2. Stop Loss & Take Profit:**
- **Fixed Pips:** User-defined SL/TP
- **ATR-Based:** Dynamic stops using ATR
- **Stop Validation:** Adjusts to broker minimums

### **3. Advanced Exit Mechanisms:**
- **Trailing Stop:** Activates after specified profit
- **Breakeven Protection:** Locks in profits
- **Basket Management:** Portfolio-level TP/SL

### **4. Trade Limits:**
- **Daily Limits:** Profit/loss targets
- **Trade Count Limits:** Max trades per day
- **Spread Filter:** Avoids high spread conditions

## **STRENGTHS**

### **1. Robust Risk Management:**
- Multi-layer protection (position, daily, basket levels)
- ATR-based volatility filtering
- Spread monitoring

### **2. Professional Features:**
- Basket/total portfolio management
- Comprehensive trade filtering
- Professional error handling

### **3. User-Friendly:**
- Informative dashboard
- Detailed logging
- Configurable alerts

### **4. Safety Features:**
- Order retry mechanism
- Parameter validation
- Broker constraint handling


## **USAGE RECOMMENDATIONS**

### **1. Initial Settings:**
- Start with demo testing
- Use conservative risk (0.5-1%)
- Enable all filters initially
- Monitor basket management carefully

### **2. Market Conditions:**
- Works best in trending markets
- Avoid high volatility periods
- Suitable for multiple timeframes

### **3. Monitoring:**
- Watch spread behavior
- Monitor basket exposure
- Track daily performance

### **4. Customization:**
- Adjust HH/LL period for different markets
- Modify trend filter sensitivity
- Customize exit parameters

## **CONCLUSION**

This is a **well-structured professional EA** with excellent risk management foundations. The breakout strategy combined with trend filtering is sound. 
**Key Success Factors:**
1. Proper parameter optimization for specific pairs or any market of your choice 
2. Conservative risk settings
3. Regular monitoring and adjustment
4. Understanding of breakout strategy mechanics

The EA's strength lies in its comprehensive risk management framework, making it suitable for traders who want systematic protection alongside breakout trading signals.           

