Index Vector Pro is a specialized algorithmic trading system designed for the DAX40 (DE40) and US30 (Dow Jones). Unlike standard bots that expose accounts to unlimited risk, this system utilizes a strict time-based structure to trade only high-probability market conditions.

It is designed for traders who prioritize drawdown control, stability, and long-term consistency over trade frequency.


The “Dual-Engine” Portfolio Advantage

Most algo traders fail because they rely on a single correlated market. When that market goes flat, they lose time and money. Index Vector Pro solves this by combining two distinct institutional strategies into one licence:

  1. The European Engine (DE40): Active during the London session. This engine hunts for breakouts using a hybrid H1 Breakout + M5 Scaling logic. It captures the early European momentum.

  2. The US Engine (US30): Active during the New York session. When Europe sleeps, this engine wakes up to capture the high-impact volume of the Dow Jones using a pure Vector Range strategy.

The Result: A natural hedge. When one index is consolidating, the other often provides the volatility needed to hit targets. This stabilizes your equity curve and reduces the “stagnation” periods typical of single-asset bots.


Performance & Safety Architecture

  • Smart Volatility Filters: The EA automatically detects low-probability months (consolidation zones) and stays flat. Quiet months are a feature, not a flaw.

  • No Grid / No Martingale: Every trade utilizes a hard Stop Loss and dynamic Take Profit.

  • Institutional Metrics: Backtests demonstrate elite efficiency (High Sharpe Ratios), proving that entries are precise, not random.


Setup & Requirements (Crucial)

This EA requires specific configurations for each instrument. The logic is custom-coded for each asset's personality.

Global Requirements:

  • Account Size: $1,000 (Recommended minimum for proper risk management).

  • Leverage: 1:30 and above.

  • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/5 stability


1. DE40 (DAX)

  • Chart Timeframe: Attach to M5 Chart (Required).

  • Strategy: Hybrid H1 Breakout + M5 Scaling.

  • Instruction: Ensure the EA is running on the M5 chart to activate the scaling logic properly.


2. US30 (Dow Jones)

  • Chart Timeframe: Attach to H1 Chart.

  • Strategy: Pure Directional Momentum.

  • Instruction: Runs purely on H1 data for structure detection.


Risk & Money Management

The system includes professional-grade position sizing and capital protection tools.

  • Flexible Position Sizing:

    • Fixed Lot: Manually set your volume (Default: 0.20).

    • Dynamic Risk %: Automatically calculates lot size based on account equity (e.g., 1.0% risk per trade).

  • Capital Guard (Daily Limits):

    • Max Daily Drawdown: Defaults to 5%. If equity drops by this amount in a single day, the EA closes all trades and stops until the next day. (Essential for Prop Firms).

    • Daily Profit Target: Defaults to 5%. Secures daily wins and stops trading to prevent "over-trading."


Broker & Compatibility

  • Server Time: Designed for GMT+2 / GMT+3 (Standard New York Close).

  • Brokers: Fully compatible with IC Markets, Pepperstone, and other ECN brokers using standard server time.

  • Each instrument uses independent logic and optimized parameters, designed specifically for its behavior.

  • VPS: A low-latency VPS is recommended for proper execution.


Recommended Environment:

  • Broker Type: Low-spread ECN account (Tick data reliability is key).

  • Tested Feeds: Optimization was performed using IC Markets data. While the logic works on all brokers, results may vary slightly due to spread differences.


CRITICAL SETUP REQUIREMENT (Strict Timeframe)

To ensure strategy integrity, this system is hard-coded to specific institutional timeframes. It will not function on incorrect charts.

  • DE40 (DAX): You MUST use the M5 Chart.

  • US30 (Dow): You MUST use the H1 Chart.

Note: This applies to both Live Trading and the Strategy Tester. Attaching the EA to any other timeframe will trigger an initialization error.


Installation Instructions

  1. Open the DE40 chart (M5 Timeframe) and attach the EA.

  2. Load the DE40 .set file.

  3. Open the US30 chart (H1 Timeframe) and attach the EA.

  4. Load the US30 .set file.

Each instrument uses independent logic and optimized parameters, designed specifically for its behavior.

Smart Error Detection: If you accidentally attach the EA to the wrong timeframe (e.g., US30 on M5), the system triggers a Critical Alert and immediately disables trading to protect your account.


Backtesting & Performance Data

  • Data Quality: Tested with 99% Modeling Quality on real ticks (highest precision available).

  • Portfolio Yield: Historical combined annual yield of approximately 135% (DE40 + US30).

  • Risk Profile: Maximum Equity Drawdown maintained between 10–15% in stress tests.

  • Stability: Profit is distributed across multiple months, with no dependency on a single “lucky” high-profit month.

  • Note: Backtests demonstrate strategy behavior based on historical data, not future guarantees.


Who This EA Is Designed For

This product is suitable for traders who:

  • Prefer index trading over forex noise

  • Value controlled drawdown over constant trade activity

  • Understand time-based and conditional trading

  • Seek a system designed for long-term use, not short-term hype

This EA is not suitable for traders seeking:

  • Daily scalping

  • High-risk strategies

  • Constant trade frequency


Updates & Support Policy

This Expert Advisor is actively maintained and supported.

Updates

  • Continuous Improvement: Performance optimizations, stability improvements, and compatibility updates are released periodically.

  • Stability First: Updates will not change the core strategy logic without clear notice.

  • Delivery: All buyers receive updates automatically through the MQL5 Marketplace.

Support

  • Channel: Technical support is provided via MQL5 private messages.

  • Scope: Support is focused on Installation, Configuration, and Usage verification.

  • Exclusions: Strategy logic is proprietary and will not be disclosed. We do not provide financial advice.

Important Operational Notes

  • Professional Oversight: While the EA handles trade execution automatically, correct symbol, timeframe, and broker time alignment are essential.

  • Transparency: Backtest results are provided for behavioral understanding and transparency. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does this EA use martingale, grid, or high-risk recovery?

A: No. Index Vector Pro is strictly a volatility-based system. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit. There is no averaging down, no grid, and no martingale.


Q: Why does the EA not trade every day?

A: The strategy acts as a filter. It intentionally avoids low-probability market conditions (choppy/flat days). "No trade" is a profitable position because it preserves your capital for the right move.


Q: Which timeframe must I use?

A: The system has strict structural requirements:

  • DE40 (DAX): Attach to M5 chart only.
  • US30 (Dow): Attach to H1 chart only.

Note: Attaching to the wrong timeframe will trigger an error message and disable trading.


Q: Do I need to load specific .set files?

A: No. The EA features "Smart Auto-Detect." It automatically recognizes the instrument (DE40 or US30) and loads the correct institutional parameters internally. You just attach it, and it works.


Q: Can I use this on a Prop Firm (Funding Challenge)?

A: Yes. The logic is compatible with most prop firm rules (low drawdown, hard stop loss, no holding over weekends if disabled). However, always check your specific firm's consistency rules regarding lot sizes.


Q: What is the recommended minimum account size?

A: We recommend a minimum of $1,000 to ensure proper risk management and margin stability. While it can technically run on smaller balances, the risk of margin stop-outs increases.


Q: Which broker is recommended?

A: We strongly recommend ECN brokers with GMT+2 / GMT+3 server time (New York Close), such as IC Markets or Pepperstone.


Q: Will my live results match backtests exactly?

A: No. Backtests demonstrate the behavior of the strategy in past conditions. Live performance depends on real-time spreads, slippage, market liquidity, and vary broker to broker.



Final Note

This EA was built with a clear principle:

Protect capital first. Trade only when conditions justify risk.

If this aligns with your trading mindset, this system was designed for you.


