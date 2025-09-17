Golden PainX and GainX Spike Indicator
- 지표
- Edmore Masina
- 버전: 1.1
- 업데이트됨: 24 11월 2025
- 활성화: 5
The Golden PainX and GainX Spike Indicator is a cutting-edge, AI-powered trading tool engineered exclusively for the synthetic indices market. It masterfully combines proprietary spike detection algorithms and real-time price action analysis to generate high-probability, non-repainting trade signals with exceptional accuracy.
- Important( Use only on PainX 400and GainX 400 (M1 one minute timeframe)
- Identifies high-probability spikes with non-repainting buy/sell arrows.
- Automatically sets profit targets and stop losses.
- Sends notifications to phone and computer
- Displays trend information
- Works on Weltrade brokers
- Minimum deposit $30
- Works perfectly with default settings
- Learn how the indicator works here
- How to setup notifications here
- For the latest updates, support, and expert community insights, join our official channel at mql5.com.