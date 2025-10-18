Market Structure CHoCH/BOS Indicator for MT5

Overview

The Market Structure CHoCH/BOS (Fractal) indicator identifies key shifts in market direction based on fractal-based structural analysis. It automatically detects Change of Character (CHoCH) and Break of Structure (BOS) signals, two essential concepts in modern price action and Smart Money trading.

How It Works

The indicator analyzes swing highs and lows using a fractal algorithm defined by the Length parameter. When price crosses a previous structural level:

A BOS (Break of Structure) indicates continuation of the prevailing trend.

A CHoCH (Change of Character) highlights a possible trend reversal.

Users can choose to display support and resistance levels derived from recent structural points. These levels update dynamically as price evolves, helping traders visualize potential reaction areas.





Key Features

Automatic detection of CHoCH and BOS structures

Adjustable swing sensitivity through the length parameter

Optional visualization of support and resistance levels

Independent signal toggles for CHoCH and BOS

Built entirely with buffers (no graphical objects for lines or arrows) for very high speed and EA-friendly performance

Works seamlessly across all timeframes and symbols

Testing and Strategy Integration

Traders can backtest or automate strategies using:

CHoCH signals only (for reversal entries),

BOS signals only (for trend continuation), or

Both together for adaptive structure-based systems.

This buffer-based design makes the indicator ideal for Expert Advisors or algorithmic strategies that rely on clean, efficient signal data without the overhead of graphical objects.