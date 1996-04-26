TradingStatisticPro MT4

The statistical indicator for the metatrader 5 TradingStatisticPro collects statistical data on your trade, which makes it easier to assess the effectiveness of trading, the profit received and the risks.
The indicator is compactly placed in the corner of the main chart of the terminal and displays the following information:
1. The profit earned.
2. Maximum drawdown.
3. The recovery factor.
4. Profit factor.
5. The ratio of profitable and unprofitable transactions (winrate).
6. Average profit and loss on closed transactions.
7. Profit factor.
8. The number of consecutive profitable and unprofitable trades.
9. The average risk-to-return ratio for all trades/

10. The total number of closed and open transactions.

The chart shows daily statistics for each asset displayed in tabular form on a single chart.
The asset is indicated, the amount of profit, the percentage of the deposit, the ratio of profitable and unprofitable transactions per day (win rate), and the maximum drawdown on the asset.

Fully customizable positioning of all statistical information on the asset chart through the input parameters of the indicator.

All received information on the account can be filtered by symbol, comment, magic number, direction of transactions (buy sell). You can also select the time interval for which statistical data will be collected.

