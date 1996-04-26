Gold Sniper for Renko
- 지표
- ahmed mohiuddin
- 버전: 1.10
- 업데이트됨: 29 12월 2025
- 활성화: 10
Strategy Overview (Best for Scalping) - Non-repainting
A sophisticated multi-filter trading system designed to identify high-probability entry points with exceptional precision. This proprietary methodology combines multiple confirmation layers to generate signals with high statistical reliability.
ATTACH THE INDICATOR TO RENKO CHART
Entry Conditions:
Buy Entry:
Price is above the Green line
Up Arrows are plotted
Sell Entry:
Price is above the Red line
Down Arrows are plotted