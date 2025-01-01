MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリファイルCFileFolderClean
- Handle
- Filename
- Flags
- SetUnicode
- SetCommon
- Open
- Close
- Delete
- IsExist
- Copy
- Move
- Size
- Tell
- Seek
- Flush
- IsEnding
- IsLineEnding
- FolderCreate
- FolderDelete
- FolderClean
- FileFindFirst
- FileFindNext
- FileFindClose
FolderClean
Cleans specified folder.
bool FolderClean(
매개변수
folder_name
[in] 정리할 폴더의 이름. FILE_COMMON flag 플래그에 의해 정의된 폴더에 상대적인 폴더의 경로를 포함.
값 반환
성공하면 true, 폴더를 변경하지 못하면 false.
참고
작업 폴더는 SetCommon() 메서드에 의해 이전에 설정/재설정된 플래그에 따라 달라집니다.