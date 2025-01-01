문서화섹션
FolderDelete 

FolderDelete

지정된 폴더의 삭제.

bool  FolderDelete(
   const string  folder_name      // 폴더 이름
  \)

매개변수

folder_name

[in]  삭제할 폴더의 이름. FILE_COMMON flag 플래그에 의해 정의된 폴더에 상대적인 폴더의 경로를 포함.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 폴더를 삭제하지 못하면 false.

참고

작업 폴더는 SetCommon() 메서드를 사용하여 이전에 설정/재설정한 플래그에 따라 달라집니다.