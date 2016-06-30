Exp_TSICloud Expert Advisor is based on the change of color of TSICloud indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color of the indicator. The EA features the ability to trade against a trend:

input bool Invert= false ;

The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file TSICloud.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for 2015 at EURUSD H4: