당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
Exp_TSICloud - MetaTrader 5용 expert
- 조회수:
- 4348
- 평가:
-
- 게시됨:
- 업데이트됨:
- 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동
Exp_TSICloud Expert Advisor is based on the change of color of TSICloud indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color of the indicator. The EA features the ability to trade against a trend:
input bool Invert=false; //Trade against a trend
The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file TSICloud.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig.1. Examples of trades on the chart
Testing results for 2015 at EURUSD H4:
Fig.2. Charts of testing results
MetaQuotes Ltd에서 러시아어로 번역함.
원본 코드: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15657
PriceChannel_Stop indicator displays the most recent value as a price label with the the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits.T3Taotra_HTF
T3Taotra indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
The TSICloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.iStochKomposter
Semaphore arrow signal indicator based on the classic Stochastic leaving the overbought and oversold areas.