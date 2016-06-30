거래 로봇을 무료로 다운로드 하는 법을 시청해보세요
당사를 Twitter에서 찾아주십시오!
당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
스크립트가 흥미로우신가요?
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
스크립트가 마음에 드시나요? MetaTrader 5 터미널에서 시도해보십시오
PriceChannel_Stop_HTF - MetaTrader 5용 지표
- 조회수:
- 4363
- 평가:
-
- 게시됨:
- 업데이트됨:
- 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동
PriceChannel_Stop with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires PriceChannel_Stop.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. PriceChannel_Stop_HTF
MetaQuotes Ltd에서 러시아어로 번역함.
원본 코드: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15647
Exp_ROC2_VG
Exp_Directed_Movement is based on the change of color of ROC2_VG indicator.ROC2_VG_HTF
ROC2_VG indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
TSICloud
Oscillator in the form of a cloud based on correlation of two smoothed Momentums from different timeframes.T3Taotra_HTF
T3Taotra indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.