PriceChannel_Stop_HTF - MetaTrader 5용 지표

PriceChannel_Stop with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires PriceChannel_Stop.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. PriceChannel_Stop_HTF

Fig.1. PriceChannel_Stop_HTF

Exp_ROC2_VG Exp_ROC2_VG

Exp_Directed_Movement is based on the change of color of ROC2_VG indicator.

ROC2_VG_HTF ROC2_VG_HTF

ROC2_VG indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

TSICloud TSICloud

Oscillator in the form of a cloud based on correlation of two smoothed Momentums from different timeframes.

T3Taotra_HTF T3Taotra_HTF

T3Taotra indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.