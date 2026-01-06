シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Andhara Cipta Bersama
William Marvin

Andhara Cipta Bersama

William Marvin
レビュー0件
信頼性
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2026 17%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
8
利益トレード:
4 (50.00%)
損失トレード:
4 (50.00%)
ベストトレード:
495.53 USD
最悪のトレード:
-509.43 USD
総利益:
1 942.08 USD (19 600 pips)
総損失:
-1 432.78 USD (14 000 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
2 (991.06 USD)
最大連続利益:
991.06 USD (2)
シャープレシオ:
0.21
取引アクティビティ:
96.99%
最大入金額:
19.98%
最近のトレード:
10 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
12
平均保有時間:
23 時間
リカバリーファクター:
0.36
長いトレード:
8 (100.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.36
期待されたペイオフ:
63.66 USD
平均利益:
485.52 USD
平均損失:
-358.20 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-1 432.78 USD)
最大連続損失:
-1 432.78 USD (4)
月間成長:
16.98%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
441.72 USD
最大の:
1 432.78 USD (35.90%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
35.90% (1 432.78 USD)
エクイティによる:
20.30% (685.56 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 509
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 5.6K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +495.53 USD
最悪のトレード: -509 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 2
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +991.06 USD
最大連続損失: -1 432.78 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"MaxrichGroup-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 より多く...
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録

This account is running by a team of three market specialist. Every specialist using their own strategy to enter the market, together they are creating a good trading formula.

In 2025 this team got 55.97% profitabilty with 1:1.51 risk reward ratio. TO BE CONCERNED in copier money management, by using 0.1 lot size every trade the team consecutive profit is 12x ($4,694) and consecutive loss is 10x ($1,713).

Money management: We are using $5,000 account with 5% risk per trade, it means we set 0.1 lot fixed for every trade. This is a VERY AGGRESIVE setup could cause 50% drawdown, but still we believe in our strategy. This account projected to generate $2,000 income every month.

Pair to trade : XAUUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, USDJPY, CHFJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF.

レビューなし
2026.01.09 16:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 06:20
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 06:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 06:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Andhara Cipta Bersama
30 USD/月
17%
0
0
USD
3.5K
USD
1
0%
8
50%
97%
1.35
63.66
USD
36%
1:50
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください