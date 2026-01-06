SignalsSections
Andhara Cipta Bersama

0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 17%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Best trade:
495.53 USD
Worst trade:
-509.43 USD
Gross Profit:
1 942.08 USD (19 600 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 432.78 USD (14 000 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (991.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
991.06 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
96.99%
Max deposit load:
19.98%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.36
Long Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.36
Expected Payoff:
63.66 USD
Average Profit:
485.52 USD
Average Loss:
-358.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 432.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 432.78 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
16.98%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
441.72 USD
Maximal:
1 432.78 USD (35.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.90% (1 432.78 USD)
By Equity:
20.30% (685.56 USD)

Distribution

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 more...
This account is running by a team of three market specialist. Every specialist using their own strategy to enter the market, together they are creating a good trading formula.

In 2025 this team got 55.97% profitabilty with 1:1.51 risk reward ratio. TO BE CONCERNED in copier money management, by using 0.1 lot size every trade the team consecutive profit is 12x ($4,694) and consecutive loss is 10x ($1,713).

Money management: We are using $5,000 account with 5% risk per trade, it means we set 0.1 lot fixed for every trade. This is a VERY AGGRESIVE setup could cause 50% drawdown, but still we believe in our strategy. This account projected to generate $2,000 income every month.

Pair to trade : XAUUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, USDJPY, CHFJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF.

No reviews
2026.01.09 16:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 06:20
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 06:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 06:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
