William Marvin

Andhara Cipta Bersama

William Marvin
0 리뷰
안정성
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 17%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
8
이익 거래:
4 (50.00%)
손실 거래:
4 (50.00%)
최고의 거래:
495.53 USD
최악의 거래:
-509.43 USD
총 수익:
1 942.08 USD (19 600 pips)
총 손실:
-1 432.78 USD (14 000 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
2 (991.06 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
991.06 USD (2)
샤프 비율:
0.21
거래 활동:
96.99%
최대 입금량:
19.98%
최근 거래:
14 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
12
평균 유지 시간:
23 시간
회복 요인:
0.36
롱(주식매수):
8 (100.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
0 (0.00%)
수익 요인:
1.36
기대수익:
63.66 USD
평균 이익:
485.52 USD
평균 손실:
-358.20 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-1 432.78 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-1 432.78 USD (4)
월별 성장률:
16.98%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
441.72 USD
최대한의:
1 432.78 USD (35.90%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
35.90% (1 432.78 USD)
자본금별:
20.30% (685.56 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 509
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 5.6K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +495.53 USD
최악의 거래: -509 USD
연속 최대 이익: 2
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +991.06 USD
연속 최대 손실: -1 432.78 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 더...
This account is running by a team of three market specialist. Every specialist using their own strategy to enter the market, together they are creating a good trading formula.

In 2025 this team got 55.97% profitabilty with 1:1.51 risk reward ratio. TO BE CONCERNED in copier money management, by using 0.1 lot size every trade the team consecutive profit is 12x ($4,694) and consecutive loss is 10x ($1,713).

Money management: We are using $5,000 account with 5% risk per trade, it means we set 0.1 lot fixed for every trade. This is a VERY AGGRESIVE setup could cause 50% drawdown, but still we believe in our strategy. This account projected to generate $2,000 income every month.

Pair to trade : XAUUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, USDJPY, CHFJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF.

리뷰 없음
2026.01.09 16:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 06:20
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 06:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 06:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
