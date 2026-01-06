SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Andhara Cipta Bersama
William Marvin

Andhara Cipta Bersama

William Marvin
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2026 17%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
8
Transacciones Rentables:
4 (50.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
4 (50.00%)
Mejor transacción:
495.53 USD
Peor transacción:
-509.43 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 942.08 USD (19 600 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 432.78 USD (14 000 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
2 (991.06 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
991.06 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.21
Actividad comercial:
96.99%
Carga máxima del depósito:
19.98%
Último trade:
22 horas
Trades a la semana:
12
Tiempo medio de espera:
23 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.36
Transacciones Largas:
8 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.36
Beneficio Esperado:
63.66 USD
Beneficio medio:
485.52 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-358.20 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-1 432.78 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 432.78 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
16.98%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
441.72 USD
Máxima:
1 432.78 USD (35.90%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
35.90% (1 432.78 USD)
De fondos:
20.30% (685.56 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 509
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 5.6K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +495.53 USD
Peor transacción: -509 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +991.06 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1 432.78 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
otros 196...
This account is running by a team of three market specialist. Every specialist using their own strategy to enter the market, together they are creating a good trading formula.

In 2025 this team got 55.97% profitabilty with 1:1.51 risk reward ratio. TO BE CONCERNED in copier money management, by using 0.1 lot size every trade the team consecutive profit is 12x ($4,694) and consecutive loss is 10x ($1,713).

Money management: We are using $5,000 account with 5% risk per trade, it means we set 0.1 lot fixed for every trade. This is a VERY AGGRESIVE setup could cause 50% drawdown, but still we believe in our strategy. This account projected to generate $2,000 income every month.

Pair to trade : XAUUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, USDJPY, CHFJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF.

No hay comentarios
2026.01.09 16:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 06:20
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 06:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 06:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
