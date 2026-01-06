SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Andhara Cipta Bersama
William Marvin

Andhara Cipta Bersama

William Marvin
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 17%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
8
Gewinntrades:
4 (50.00%)
Verlusttrades:
4 (50.00%)
Bester Trade:
495.53 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-509.43 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 942.08 USD (19 600 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 432.78 USD (14 000 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
2 (991.06 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
991.06 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading-Aktivität:
96.99%
Max deposit load:
19.98%
Letzter Trade:
10 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
12
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
23 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.36
Long-Positionen:
8 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.36
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
63.66 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
485.52 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-358.20 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-1 432.78 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 432.78 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
16.98%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
441.72 USD
Maximaler:
1 432.78 USD (35.90%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
35.90% (1 432.78 USD)
Kapital:
20.30% (685.56 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 509
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5.6K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +495.53 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -509 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 2
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +991.06 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1 432.78 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
noch 196 ...
This account is running by a team of three market specialist. Every specialist using their own strategy to enter the market, together they are creating a good trading formula.

In 2025 this team got 55.97% profitabilty with 1:1.51 risk reward ratio. TO BE CONCERNED in copier money management, by using 0.1 lot size every trade the team consecutive profit is 12x ($4,694) and consecutive loss is 10x ($1,713).

Money management: We are using $5,000 account with 5% risk per trade, it means we set 0.1 lot fixed for every trade. This is a VERY AGGRESIVE setup could cause 50% drawdown, but still we believe in our strategy. This account projected to generate $2,000 income every month.

Pair to trade : XAUUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, USDJPY, CHFJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF.

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.09 16:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 06:20
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 06:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 06:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
