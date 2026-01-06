This account is running by a team of three market specialist. Every specialist using their own strategy to enter the market, together they are creating a good trading formula.

In 2025 this team got 55.97% profitabilty with 1:1.51 risk reward ratio. TO BE CONCERNED in copier money management, by using 0.1 lot size every trade the team consecutive profit is 12x ($4,694) and consecutive loss is 10x ($1,713).

Money management: We are using $5,000 account with 5% risk per trade, it means we set 0.1 lot fixed for every trade. This is a VERY AGGRESIVE setup could cause 50% drawdown, but still we believe in our strategy. This account projected to generate $2,000 income every month.

Pair to trade : XAUUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, USDJPY, CHFJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF.