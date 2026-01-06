信号部分
William Marvin

Andhara Cipta Bersama

William Marvin
0条评论
可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 17%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
8
盈利交易:
4 (50.00%)
亏损交易:
4 (50.00%)
最好交易:
495.53 USD
最差交易:
-509.43 USD
毛利:
1 942.08 USD (19 600 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 432.78 USD (14 000 pips)
最大连续赢利:
2 (991.06 USD)
最大连续盈利:
991.06 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.21
交易活动:
96.99%
最大入金加载:
19.98%
最近交易:
9 几小时前
每周交易:
12
平均持有时间:
23 小时
采收率:
0.36
长期交易:
8 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
1.36
预期回报:
63.66 USD
平均利润:
485.52 USD
平均损失:
-358.20 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-1 432.78 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1 432.78 USD (4)
每月增长:
16.98%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
441.72 USD
最大值:
1 432.78 USD (35.90%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
35.90% (1 432.78 USD)
净值:
20.30% (685.56 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 509
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 5.6K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +495.53 USD
最差交易: -509 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +991.06 USD
最大连续亏损: -1 432.78 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MaxrichGroup-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
This account is running by a team of three market specialist. Every specialist using their own strategy to enter the market, together they are creating a good trading formula.

In 2025 this team got 55.97% profitabilty with 1:1.51 risk reward ratio. TO BE CONCERNED in copier money management, by using 0.1 lot size every trade the team consecutive profit is 12x ($4,694) and consecutive loss is 10x ($1,713).

Money management: We are using $5,000 account with 5% risk per trade, it means we set 0.1 lot fixed for every trade. This is a VERY AGGRESIVE setup could cause 50% drawdown, but still we believe in our strategy. This account projected to generate $2,000 income every month.

Pair to trade : XAUUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, USDJPY, CHFJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF.

没有评论
2026.01.09 16:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 06:20
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 06:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 06:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
