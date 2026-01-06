SinaisSeções
William Marvin

Andhara Cipta Bersama

William Marvin
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2026 17%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
8
Negociações com lucro:
4 (50.00%)
Negociações com perda:
4 (50.00%)
Melhor negociação:
495.53 USD
Pior negociação:
-509.43 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 942.08 USD (19 600 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 432.78 USD (14 000 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
2 (991.06 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
991.06 USD (2)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.21
Atividade de negociação:
96.99%
Depósito máximo carregado:
19.98%
Último negócio:
9 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
12
Tempo médio de espera:
23 horas
Fator de recuperação:
0.36
Negociações longas:
8 (100.00%)
Negociações curtas:
0 (0.00%)
Fator de lucro:
1.36
Valor esperado:
63.66 USD
Lucro médio:
485.52 USD
Perda média:
-358.20 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-1 432.78 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1 432.78 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
16.98%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
441.72 USD
Máximo:
1 432.78 USD (35.90%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
35.90% (1 432.78 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
20.30% (685.56 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 509
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 5.6K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +495.53 USD
Pior negociação: -509 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +991.06 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -1 432.78 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 mais ...
This account is running by a team of three market specialist. Every specialist using their own strategy to enter the market, together they are creating a good trading formula.

In 2025 this team got 55.97% profitabilty with 1:1.51 risk reward ratio. TO BE CONCERNED in copier money management, by using 0.1 lot size every trade the team consecutive profit is 12x ($4,694) and consecutive loss is 10x ($1,713).

Money management: We are using $5,000 account with 5% risk per trade, it means we set 0.1 lot fixed for every trade. This is a VERY AGGRESIVE setup could cause 50% drawdown, but still we believe in our strategy. This account projected to generate $2,000 income every month.

Pair to trade : XAUUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, USDJPY, CHFJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF.

Sem comentários
2026.01.09 16:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 06:20
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 06:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 06:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
