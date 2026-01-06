SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Andhara Cipta Bersama
William Marvin

Andhara Cipta Bersama

William Marvin
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 17%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
8
Profit Trade:
4 (50.00%)
Loss Trade:
4 (50.00%)
Best Trade:
495.53 USD
Worst Trade:
-509.43 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 942.08 USD (19 600 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 432.78 USD (14 000 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (991.06 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
991.06 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.21
Attività di trading:
96.99%
Massimo carico di deposito:
19.98%
Ultimo trade:
9 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
23 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.36
Long Trade:
8 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.36
Profitto previsto:
63.66 USD
Profitto medio:
485.52 USD
Perdita media:
-358.20 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-1 432.78 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 432.78 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
16.98%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
441.72 USD
Massimale:
1 432.78 USD (35.90%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
35.90% (1 432.78 USD)
Per equità:
20.30% (685.56 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 509
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 5.6K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +495.53 USD
Worst Trade: -509 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +991.06 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 432.78 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

This account is running by a team of three market specialist. Every specialist using their own strategy to enter the market, together they are creating a good trading formula.

In 2025 this team got 55.97% profitabilty with 1:1.51 risk reward ratio. TO BE CONCERNED in copier money management, by using 0.1 lot size every trade the team consecutive profit is 12x ($4,694) and consecutive loss is 10x ($1,713).

Money management: We are using $5,000 account with 5% risk per trade, it means we set 0.1 lot fixed for every trade. This is a VERY AGGRESIVE setup could cause 50% drawdown, but still we believe in our strategy. This account projected to generate $2,000 income every month.

Pair to trade : XAUUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, USDJPY, CHFJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF.

Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.09 16:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 06:20
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 06:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 06:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Andhara Cipta Bersama
30USD al mese
17%
0
0
USD
3.5K
USD
1
0%
8
50%
97%
1.35
63.66
USD
36%
1:50
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.