Mohammad Rahchemandi

SaMo Group EA

Mohammad Rahchemandi
レビュー0件
信頼性
5週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 24%
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
18
利益トレード:
13 (72.22%)
損失トレード:
5 (27.78%)
ベストトレード:
9.00 USD
最悪のトレード:
-5.36 USD
総利益:
65.56 USD (5 661 pips)
総損失:
-20.27 USD (1 949 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
7 (31.14 USD)
最大連続利益:
31.14 USD (7)
シャープレシオ:
0.58
取引アクティビティ:
0.81%
最大入金額:
20.59%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
5
平均保有時間:
8 分
リカバリーファクター:
4.39
長いトレード:
13 (72.22%)
短いトレード:
5 (27.78%)
プロフィットファクター:
3.23
期待されたペイオフ:
2.52 USD
平均利益:
5.04 USD
平均損失:
-4.05 USD
最大連続の負け:
3 (-9.96 USD)
最大連続損失:
-10.31 USD (2)
月間成長:
23.91%
アルゴリズム取引:
94%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
10.31 USD (4.60%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
5.15% (10.31 USD)
エクイティによる:
2.15% (4.19 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 45
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 3.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +9.00 USD
最悪のトレード: -5 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 7
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +31.14 USD
最大連続損失: -9.96 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Alpari-Pro.ECN2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1.81 × 254
Alpari-Pro.ECN
2.02 × 1177
Inveslo-Real
2.41 × 240
Investizo-Real
3.68 × 482
Exness-Real7
6.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 32
10.10 × 10
SaMo Group EA Gold: Trend Follower with Fixed StopLoss


Professional XAUUSD trading system. No Grid, No Martingale. Fixed SL/TP for every trade. Focus on quality entries and capital protection.


SaMo EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike many risky strategies on the market, SaMo EA prioritizes capital preservation and sustainable growth over high-risk, short-term gains.

This system is built for traders who seek peace of mind. It avoids dangerous recovery methods and relies on precise market analysis to catch significant trend movements.

💎 Key Strategy Features:

  • Safety First: No Martingale, No Grid, No Arbitrage, and No Hedging.

  • Hard Stop Loss: Every single trade has a fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) from the moment of entry.

  • Quality Over Quantity: The EA does not spam trades. It waits for high-probability setups (Max 3 trades per day) to catch logical market moves.

  • Trend Following: Focuses on capturing major directional movements rather than risky scalping in chop zones.

🛡️ Risk Management System:

We understand that drawdown control is more important than profit. SaMo EA offers flexible risk settings:

  1. Auto Lot: Risk a specific percentage (%) of your balance per trade.

  2. Fixed Lot: Set a manual lot size if preferred.

  3. Strict Protection: Since strict SL is used, your account is never exposed to unlimited risk.

📊 Performance & Optimization:

  • Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD): Algorithms are tuned specifically for Gold's volatility and daily range.

  • Stress Tested: The strategy has shown stability in backtests from 2022 to the present, navigating through high-impact news and market crashes without blowing accounts.

  • News Filter: While the EA handles volatility well, users retain full control to pause trading during major economic events if desired.

⚙️ Recommendations for Subscribers/Users:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Broker: ECN/Low Spread broker recommended.

  • VPS: A VPS with low latency (<20ms) is highly recommended for stable operation 24/7.

  • Minimum Deposit: $200 (Recommended $500+ for better risk distribution).

Why Choose SaMo EA? If you are tired of waking up to huge drawdowns caused by Grid/Martingale bots, SaMo EA is the solution. We offer transparent, logic-based trading designed for long-term consistency.


レビューなし
2025.12.12 22:38
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:3000
2025.12.11 13:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 14:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 14:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.28 06:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.28 05:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 15:01
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.27 15:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 14:01
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.27 14:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 10:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 10:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 10:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 10:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 10:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
