- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|29
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Alpari-Pro.ECN2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|1.81 × 254
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|2.02 × 1177
|
Inveslo-Real
|2.41 × 240
|
Investizo-Real
|3.68 × 482
|
Exness-Real7
|6.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 32
|10.10 × 10
SaMo Group EA Gold: Trend Follower with Fixed StopLoss
Professional XAUUSD trading system. No Grid, No Martingale. Fixed SL/TP for every trade. Focus on quality entries and capital protection.
SaMo EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike many risky strategies on the market, SaMo EA prioritizes capital preservation and sustainable growth over high-risk, short-term gains.
This system is built for traders who seek peace of mind. It avoids dangerous recovery methods and relies on precise market analysis to catch significant trend movements.
💎 Key Strategy Features:
-
Safety First: No Martingale, No Grid, No Arbitrage, and No Hedging.
-
Hard Stop Loss: Every single trade has a fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) from the moment of entry.
-
Quality Over Quantity: The EA does not spam trades. It waits for high-probability setups (Max 3 trades per day) to catch logical market moves.
-
Trend Following: Focuses on capturing major directional movements rather than risky scalping in chop zones.
🛡️ Risk Management System:
We understand that drawdown control is more important than profit. SaMo EA offers flexible risk settings:
-
Auto Lot: Risk a specific percentage (%) of your balance per trade.
-
Fixed Lot: Set a manual lot size if preferred.
-
Strict Protection: Since strict SL is used, your account is never exposed to unlimited risk.
📊 Performance & Optimization:
-
Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD): Algorithms are tuned specifically for Gold's volatility and daily range.
-
Stress Tested: The strategy has shown stability in backtests from 2022 to the present, navigating through high-impact news and market crashes without blowing accounts.
-
News Filter: While the EA handles volatility well, users retain full control to pause trading during major economic events if desired.
⚙️ Recommendations for Subscribers/Users:
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: M1
-
Broker: ECN/Low Spread broker recommended.
-
VPS: A VPS with low latency (<20ms) is highly recommended for stable operation 24/7.
-
Minimum Deposit: $200 (Recommended $500+ for better risk distribution).
✅ Why Choose SaMo EA? If you are tired of waking up to huge drawdowns caused by Grid/Martingale bots, SaMo EA is the solution. We offer transparent, logic-based trading designed for long-term consistency.
