Mohammad Rahchemandi

SaMo Group EA

Mohammad Rahchemandi
0条评论
可靠性
4
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 20%
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
15
盈利交易:
11 (73.33%)
亏损交易:
4 (26.67%)
最好交易:
9.00 USD
最差交易:
-5.36 USD
毛利:
55.33 USD (4 607 pips)
毛利亏损:
-17.31 USD (1 669 pips)
最大连续赢利:
7 (31.14 USD)
最大连续盈利:
31.14 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.57
交易活动:
0.81%
最大入金加载:
20.59%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
2
平均持有时间:
8 分钟
采收率:
3.69
长期交易:
10 (66.67%)
短期交易:
5 (33.33%)
利润因子:
3.20
预期回报:
2.53 USD
平均利润:
5.03 USD
平均损失:
-4.33 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-10.31 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-10.31 USD (2)
每月增长:
19.84%
算法交易:
93%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
10.31 USD (4.60%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
5.15% (10.31 USD)
净值:
2.15% (4.19 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 15
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 38
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 2.9K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +9.00 USD
最差交易: -5 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +31.14 USD
最大连续亏损: -10.31 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Alpari-Pro.ECN2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1.81 × 254
Alpari-Pro.ECN
2.02 × 1177
Inveslo-Real
2.41 × 240
Investizo-Real
3.68 × 482
Exness-Real7
6.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 32
10.10 × 10
SaMo Group EA Gold: Trend Follower with Fixed StopLoss


Professional XAUUSD trading system. No Grid, No Martingale. Fixed SL/TP for every trade. Focus on quality entries and capital protection.


SaMo EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike many risky strategies on the market, SaMo EA prioritizes capital preservation and sustainable growth over high-risk, short-term gains.

This system is built for traders who seek peace of mind. It avoids dangerous recovery methods and relies on precise market analysis to catch significant trend movements.

💎 Key Strategy Features:

  • Safety First: No Martingale, No Grid, No Arbitrage, and No Hedging.

  • Hard Stop Loss: Every single trade has a fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) from the moment of entry.

  • Quality Over Quantity: The EA does not spam trades. It waits for high-probability setups (Max 3 trades per day) to catch logical market moves.

  • Trend Following: Focuses on capturing major directional movements rather than risky scalping in chop zones.

🛡️ Risk Management System:

We understand that drawdown control is more important than profit. SaMo EA offers flexible risk settings:

  1. Auto Lot: Risk a specific percentage (%) of your balance per trade.

  2. Fixed Lot: Set a manual lot size if preferred.

  3. Strict Protection: Since strict SL is used, your account is never exposed to unlimited risk.

📊 Performance & Optimization:

  • Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD): Algorithms are tuned specifically for Gold's volatility and daily range.

  • Stress Tested: The strategy has shown stability in backtests from 2022 to the present, navigating through high-impact news and market crashes without blowing accounts.

  • News Filter: While the EA handles volatility well, users retain full control to pause trading during major economic events if desired.

⚙️ Recommendations for Subscribers/Users:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Broker: ECN/Low Spread broker recommended.

  • VPS: A VPS with low latency (<20ms) is highly recommended for stable operation 24/7.

  • Minimum Deposit: $200 (Recommended $500+ for better risk distribution).

Why Choose SaMo EA? If you are tired of waking up to huge drawdowns caused by Grid/Martingale bots, SaMo EA is the solution. We offer transparent, logic-based trading designed for long-term consistency.


没有评论
2025.12.12 22:38
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:3000
2025.12.11 13:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 14:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 14:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.28 06:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.28 05:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 15:01
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.27 15:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 14:01
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.27 14:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 10:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 10:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 10:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 10:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 10:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
