Mohammad Rahchemandi

SaMo Group EA

Mohammad Rahchemandi
0 отзывов
Надежность
4 недели
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 20%
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
15
Прибыльных трейдов:
11 (73.33%)
Убыточных трейдов:
4 (26.67%)
Лучший трейд:
9.00 USD
Худший трейд:
-5.36 USD
Общая прибыль:
55.33 USD (4 607 pips)
Общий убыток:
-17.31 USD (1 669 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
7 (31.14 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
31.14 USD (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.57
Торговая активность:
0.81%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
20.59%
Последний трейд:
1 день
Трейдов в неделю:
2
Ср. время удержания:
8 минут
Фактор восстановления:
3.69
Длинных трейдов:
10 (66.67%)
Коротких трейдов:
5 (33.33%)
Профит фактор:
3.20
Мат. ожидание:
2.53 USD
Средняя прибыль:
5.03 USD
Средний убыток:
-4.33 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-10.31 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-10.31 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
19.84%
Алготрейдинг:
93%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
10.31 USD (4.60%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
5.15% (10.31 USD)
По эквити:
2.15% (4.19 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 15
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 38
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 2.9K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +9.00 USD
Худший трейд: -5 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +31.14 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -10.31 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Alpari-Pro.ECN2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1.81 × 254
Alpari-Pro.ECN
2.02 × 1177
Inveslo-Real
2.41 × 240
Investizo-Real
3.68 × 482
Exness-Real7
6.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 32
10.10 × 10
SaMo Group EA Gold: Trend Follower with Fixed StopLoss


Professional XAUUSD trading system. No Grid, No Martingale. Fixed SL/TP for every trade. Focus on quality entries and capital protection.


SaMo EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike many risky strategies on the market, SaMo EA prioritizes capital preservation and sustainable growth over high-risk, short-term gains.

This system is built for traders who seek peace of mind. It avoids dangerous recovery methods and relies on precise market analysis to catch significant trend movements.

💎 Key Strategy Features:

  • Safety First: No Martingale, No Grid, No Arbitrage, and No Hedging.

  • Hard Stop Loss: Every single trade has a fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) from the moment of entry.

  • Quality Over Quantity: The EA does not spam trades. It waits for high-probability setups (Max 3 trades per day) to catch logical market moves.

  • Trend Following: Focuses on capturing major directional movements rather than risky scalping in chop zones.

🛡️ Risk Management System:

We understand that drawdown control is more important than profit. SaMo EA offers flexible risk settings:

  1. Auto Lot: Risk a specific percentage (%) of your balance per trade.

  2. Fixed Lot: Set a manual lot size if preferred.

  3. Strict Protection: Since strict SL is used, your account is never exposed to unlimited risk.

📊 Performance & Optimization:

  • Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD): Algorithms are tuned specifically for Gold's volatility and daily range.

  • Stress Tested: The strategy has shown stability in backtests from 2022 to the present, navigating through high-impact news and market crashes without blowing accounts.

  • News Filter: While the EA handles volatility well, users retain full control to pause trading during major economic events if desired.

⚙️ Recommendations for Subscribers/Users:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Broker: ECN/Low Spread broker recommended.

  • VPS: A VPS with low latency (<20ms) is highly recommended for stable operation 24/7.

  • Minimum Deposit: $200 (Recommended $500+ for better risk distribution).

Why Choose SaMo EA? If you are tired of waking up to huge drawdowns caused by Grid/Martingale bots, SaMo EA is the solution. We offer transparent, logic-based trading designed for long-term consistency.


2025.12.12 22:38
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:3000
2025.12.11 13:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 14:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 14:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.28 06:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.28 05:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 15:01
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.27 15:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 14:01
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.27 14:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 10:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 10:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 10:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 10:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 10:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
