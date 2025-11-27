SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / SaMo Group EA
Mohammad Rahchemandi

SaMo Group EA

Mohammad Rahchemandi
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 24%
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
18
Transacciones Rentables:
13 (72.22%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
5 (27.78%)
Mejor transacción:
9.00 USD
Peor transacción:
-5.36 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
65.56 USD (5 661 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-20.27 USD (1 949 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
7 (31.14 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
31.14 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.58
Actividad comercial:
0.81%
Carga máxima del depósito:
20.59%
Último trade:
12 horas
Trades a la semana:
5
Tiempo medio de espera:
8 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
4.39
Transacciones Largas:
13 (72.22%)
Transacciones Cortas:
5 (27.78%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.23
Beneficio Esperado:
2.52 USD
Beneficio medio:
5.04 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.05 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-9.96 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-10.31 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
23.91%
Trading algorítmico:
94%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
10.31 USD (4.60%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
5.15% (10.31 USD)
De fondos:
2.15% (4.19 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 45
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 3.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +9.00 USD
Peor transacción: -5 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +31.14 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -9.96 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Alpari-Pro.ECN2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1.81 × 254
Alpari-Pro.ECN
2.02 × 1177
Inveslo-Real
2.41 × 240
Investizo-Real
3.68 × 482
Exness-Real7
6.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 32
10.10 × 10
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

SaMo Group EA Gold: Trend Follower with Fixed StopLoss


Professional XAUUSD trading system. No Grid, No Martingale. Fixed SL/TP for every trade. Focus on quality entries and capital protection.


SaMo EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike many risky strategies on the market, SaMo EA prioritizes capital preservation and sustainable growth over high-risk, short-term gains.

This system is built for traders who seek peace of mind. It avoids dangerous recovery methods and relies on precise market analysis to catch significant trend movements.

💎 Key Strategy Features:

  • Safety First: No Martingale, No Grid, No Arbitrage, and No Hedging.

  • Hard Stop Loss: Every single trade has a fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) from the moment of entry.

  • Quality Over Quantity: The EA does not spam trades. It waits for high-probability setups (Max 3 trades per day) to catch logical market moves.

  • Trend Following: Focuses on capturing major directional movements rather than risky scalping in chop zones.

🛡️ Risk Management System:

We understand that drawdown control is more important than profit. SaMo EA offers flexible risk settings:

  1. Auto Lot: Risk a specific percentage (%) of your balance per trade.

  2. Fixed Lot: Set a manual lot size if preferred.

  3. Strict Protection: Since strict SL is used, your account is never exposed to unlimited risk.

📊 Performance & Optimization:

  • Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD): Algorithms are tuned specifically for Gold's volatility and daily range.

  • Stress Tested: The strategy has shown stability in backtests from 2022 to the present, navigating through high-impact news and market crashes without blowing accounts.

  • News Filter: While the EA handles volatility well, users retain full control to pause trading during major economic events if desired.

⚙️ Recommendations for Subscribers/Users:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Broker: ECN/Low Spread broker recommended.

  • VPS: A VPS with low latency (<20ms) is highly recommended for stable operation 24/7.

  • Minimum Deposit: $200 (Recommended $500+ for better risk distribution).

Why Choose SaMo EA? If you are tired of waking up to huge drawdowns caused by Grid/Martingale bots, SaMo EA is the solution. We offer transparent, logic-based trading designed for long-term consistency.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.12 22:38
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:3000
2025.12.11 13:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 14:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 14:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.28 06:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.28 05:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 15:01
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.27 15:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 14:01
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.27 14:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 10:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 10:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 10:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 10:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 10:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
SaMo Group EA
30 USD al mes
24%
0
0
USD
221
USD
5
94%
18
72%
1%
3.23
2.52
USD
5%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.