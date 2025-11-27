- 자본
SaMo Group EA Gold: Trend Follower with Fixed StopLoss
Professional XAUUSD trading system. No Grid, No Martingale. Fixed SL/TP for every trade. Focus on quality entries and capital protection.
SaMo EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike many risky strategies on the market, SaMo EA prioritizes capital preservation and sustainable growth over high-risk, short-term gains.
This system is built for traders who seek peace of mind. It avoids dangerous recovery methods and relies on precise market analysis to catch significant trend movements.
💎 Key Strategy Features:
-
Safety First: No Martingale, No Grid, No Arbitrage, and No Hedging.
-
Hard Stop Loss: Every single trade has a fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) from the moment of entry.
-
Quality Over Quantity: The EA does not spam trades. It waits for high-probability setups (Max 3 trades per day) to catch logical market moves.
-
Trend Following: Focuses on capturing major directional movements rather than risky scalping in chop zones.
🛡️ Risk Management System:
We understand that drawdown control is more important than profit. SaMo EA offers flexible risk settings:
-
Auto Lot: Risk a specific percentage (%) of your balance per trade.
-
Fixed Lot: Set a manual lot size if preferred.
-
Strict Protection: Since strict SL is used, your account is never exposed to unlimited risk.
📊 Performance & Optimization:
-
Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD): Algorithms are tuned specifically for Gold's volatility and daily range.
-
Stress Tested: The strategy has shown stability in backtests from 2022 to the present, navigating through high-impact news and market crashes without blowing accounts.
-
News Filter: While the EA handles volatility well, users retain full control to pause trading during major economic events if desired.
⚙️ Recommendations for Subscribers/Users:
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: M1
-
Broker: ECN/Low Spread broker recommended.
-
VPS: A VPS with low latency (<20ms) is highly recommended for stable operation 24/7.
-
Minimum Deposit: $200 (Recommended $500+ for better risk distribution).
✅ Why Choose SaMo EA? If you are tired of waking up to huge drawdowns caused by Grid/Martingale bots, SaMo EA is the solution. We offer transparent, logic-based trading designed for long-term consistency.
