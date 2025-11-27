SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / SaMo Group EA
Mohammad Rahchemandi

SaMo Group EA

Mohammad Rahchemandi
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
5 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 24%
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
18
Gewinntrades:
13 (72.22%)
Verlusttrades:
5 (27.78%)
Bester Trade:
9.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-5.36 USD
Bruttoprofit:
65.56 USD (5 661 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-20.27 USD (1 949 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
7 (31.14 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
31.14 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.58
Trading-Aktivität:
0.81%
Max deposit load:
20.59%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
5
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
8 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
4.39
Long-Positionen:
13 (72.22%)
Short-Positionen:
5 (27.78%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.23
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.52 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
5.04 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.05 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-9.96 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-10.31 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
11.49%
Algo-Trading:
94%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
10.31 USD (4.60%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
5.15% (10.31 USD)
Kapital:
2.15% (4.19 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 45
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +9.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -5 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +31.14 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -9.96 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Alpari-Pro.ECN2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1.81 × 254
Alpari-Pro.ECN
2.02 × 1177
Inveslo-Real
2.41 × 240
Investizo-Real
3.68 × 482
Exness-Real7
6.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 32
10.10 × 10
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

SaMo Group EA Gold: Trend Follower with Fixed StopLoss


Professional XAUUSD trading system. No Grid, No Martingale. Fixed SL/TP for every trade. Focus on quality entries and capital protection.


SaMo EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike many risky strategies on the market, SaMo EA prioritizes capital preservation and sustainable growth over high-risk, short-term gains.

This system is built for traders who seek peace of mind. It avoids dangerous recovery methods and relies on precise market analysis to catch significant trend movements.

💎 Key Strategy Features:

  • Safety First: No Martingale, No Grid, No Arbitrage, and No Hedging.

  • Hard Stop Loss: Every single trade has a fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) from the moment of entry.

  • Quality Over Quantity: The EA does not spam trades. It waits for high-probability setups (Max 3 trades per day) to catch logical market moves.

  • Trend Following: Focuses on capturing major directional movements rather than risky scalping in chop zones.

🛡️ Risk Management System:

We understand that drawdown control is more important than profit. SaMo EA offers flexible risk settings:

  1. Auto Lot: Risk a specific percentage (%) of your balance per trade.

  2. Fixed Lot: Set a manual lot size if preferred.

  3. Strict Protection: Since strict SL is used, your account is never exposed to unlimited risk.

📊 Performance & Optimization:

  • Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD): Algorithms are tuned specifically for Gold's volatility and daily range.

  • Stress Tested: The strategy has shown stability in backtests from 2022 to the present, navigating through high-impact news and market crashes without blowing accounts.

  • News Filter: While the EA handles volatility well, users retain full control to pause trading during major economic events if desired.

⚙️ Recommendations for Subscribers/Users:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Broker: ECN/Low Spread broker recommended.

  • VPS: A VPS with low latency (<20ms) is highly recommended for stable operation 24/7.

  • Minimum Deposit: $200 (Recommended $500+ for better risk distribution).

Why Choose SaMo EA? If you are tired of waking up to huge drawdowns caused by Grid/Martingale bots, SaMo EA is the solution. We offer transparent, logic-based trading designed for long-term consistency.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.12 22:38
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:3000
2025.12.11 13:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 14:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 14:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.28 06:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.28 05:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 15:01
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.27 15:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 14:01
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.27 14:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 10:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 10:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 10:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 10:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 10:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
SaMo Group EA
30 USD pro Monat
24%
0
0
USD
221
USD
5
94%
18
72%
1%
3.23
2.52
USD
5%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.