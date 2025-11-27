SinaisSeções
Mohammad Rahchemandi

SaMo Group EA

Mohammad Rahchemandi
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 24%
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
18
Negociações com lucro:
13 (72.22%)
Negociações com perda:
5 (27.78%)
Melhor negociação:
9.00 USD
Pior negociação:
-5.36 USD
Lucro bruto:
65.56 USD (5 661 pips)
Perda bruta:
-20.27 USD (1 949 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
7 (31.14 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
31.14 USD (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.58
Atividade de negociação:
0.81%
Depósito máximo carregado:
20.59%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
5
Tempo médio de espera:
8 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
4.39
Negociações longas:
13 (72.22%)
Negociações curtas:
5 (27.78%)
Fator de lucro:
3.23
Valor esperado:
2.52 USD
Lucro médio:
5.04 USD
Perda média:
-4.05 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-9.96 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-10.31 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
23.91%
Algotrading:
94%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
10.31 USD (4.60%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
5.15% (10.31 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
2.15% (4.19 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 45
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 3.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +9.00 USD
Pior negociação: -5 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +31.14 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -9.96 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Alpari-Pro.ECN2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1.81 × 254
Alpari-Pro.ECN
2.02 × 1177
Inveslo-Real
2.41 × 240
Investizo-Real
3.68 × 482
Exness-Real7
6.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 32
10.10 × 10
SaMo Group EA Gold: Trend Follower with Fixed StopLoss


Professional XAUUSD trading system. No Grid, No Martingale. Fixed SL/TP for every trade. Focus on quality entries and capital protection.


SaMo EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike many risky strategies on the market, SaMo EA prioritizes capital preservation and sustainable growth over high-risk, short-term gains.

This system is built for traders who seek peace of mind. It avoids dangerous recovery methods and relies on precise market analysis to catch significant trend movements.

💎 Key Strategy Features:

  • Safety First: No Martingale, No Grid, No Arbitrage, and No Hedging.

  • Hard Stop Loss: Every single trade has a fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) from the moment of entry.

  • Quality Over Quantity: The EA does not spam trades. It waits for high-probability setups (Max 3 trades per day) to catch logical market moves.

  • Trend Following: Focuses on capturing major directional movements rather than risky scalping in chop zones.

🛡️ Risk Management System:

We understand that drawdown control is more important than profit. SaMo EA offers flexible risk settings:

  1. Auto Lot: Risk a specific percentage (%) of your balance per trade.

  2. Fixed Lot: Set a manual lot size if preferred.

  3. Strict Protection: Since strict SL is used, your account is never exposed to unlimited risk.

📊 Performance & Optimization:

  • Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD): Algorithms are tuned specifically for Gold's volatility and daily range.

  • Stress Tested: The strategy has shown stability in backtests from 2022 to the present, navigating through high-impact news and market crashes without blowing accounts.

  • News Filter: While the EA handles volatility well, users retain full control to pause trading during major economic events if desired.

⚙️ Recommendations for Subscribers/Users:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Broker: ECN/Low Spread broker recommended.

  • VPS: A VPS with low latency (<20ms) is highly recommended for stable operation 24/7.

  • Minimum Deposit: $200 (Recommended $500+ for better risk distribution).

Why Choose SaMo EA? If you are tired of waking up to huge drawdowns caused by Grid/Martingale bots, SaMo EA is the solution. We offer transparent, logic-based trading designed for long-term consistency.


Sem comentários
2025.12.12 22:38
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:3000
2025.12.11 13:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 14:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 14:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.28 06:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.28 05:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 15:01
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.27 15:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 14:01
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.27 14:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 10:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 10:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 10:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 10:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 10:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
SaMo Group EA
30 USD por mês
24%
0
0
USD
221
USD
5
94%
18
72%
1%
3.23
2.52
USD
5%
1:500
Copiar

