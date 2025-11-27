シグナルセクション
Javanese Alpha Capital

レビュー0件
信頼性
4週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  1007  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 29%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
114
利益トレード:
89 (78.07%)
損失トレード:
25 (21.93%)
ベストトレード:
35.34 USD
最悪のトレード:
-19.89 USD
総利益:
370.43 USD (45 176 pips)
総損失:
-82.86 USD (10 237 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
11 (63.24 USD)
最大連続利益:
63.24 USD (11)
シャープレシオ:
0.44
取引アクティビティ:
84.89%
最大入金額:
6.54%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
14
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
14.46
長いトレード:
105 (92.11%)
短いトレード:
9 (7.89%)
プロフィットファクター:
4.47
期待されたペイオフ:
2.52 USD
平均利益:
4.16 USD
平均損失:
-3.31 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-3.58 USD)
最大連続損失:
-19.89 USD (1)
月間成長:
28.76%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
19.89 USD (1.70%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
1.70% (19.89 USD)
エクイティによる:
15.80% (203.39 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 21
USDJPY 16
CHFJPY 11
GBPJPY 9
AUDJPY 9
EURAUD 8
CADJPY 8
NZDJPY 7
EURNZD 6
CADCHF 5
GBPCAD 4
NZDCHF 4
EURGBP 4
EURCAD 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 174
USDJPY 22
CHFJPY 18
GBPJPY 13
AUDJPY 7
EURAUD 10
CADJPY 7
NZDJPY 15
EURNZD 8
CADCHF 3
GBPCAD 1
NZDCHF 4
EURGBP 2
EURCAD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 18K
USDJPY 3.3K
CHFJPY 2.8K
GBPJPY 2K
AUDJPY 898
EURAUD 1.7K
CADJPY 1.1K
NZDJPY 2.3K
EURNZD 1.7K
CADCHF 431
GBPCAD 175
NZDCHF 481
EURGBP 219
EURCAD 355
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +35.34 USD
最悪のトレード: -20 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 11
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +63.24 USD
最大連続損失: -3.58 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FBS-Real-2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN
0.00 × 1
EdisonLordTechnology-Main
0.00 × 1
LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 4
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 2
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 13
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 4
FXOpenUK-Real1
0.00 × 2
WindsorBrokersBZ-REAL
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 11
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 4
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 4
CXMTradingLtd-Real
0.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 2
191 より多く...
Javanese Alpha Capital is a strategy inspired by the philosophy of Javanese discipline — calm in execution, sharp in decision, and structured in movement.
Rather than chasing every market fluctuation, this system operates like a measured leader: observing, waiting, and acting only when the direction is clear.

The strategy trades XAUUSD and key Forex pairs using a selective, multi-layer analytical approach. It blends market structure, trend flow, and volatility behavior to capture movements that offer meaningful risk–reward value. The focus is not on frequency, but on clarity.

At the core of Javanese Alpha Capital is the principle of “tata, titi, tentrem”:
Tata — Order and structure.
Titi — Precision and accuracy.
Tentrem — Stability and calmness.

These principles guide the system’s approach to position sizing, entry timing, and risk allocation.

How the strategy operates:
• Trades XAUUSD and selected Forex majors
• Enters only in directional markets with validated structure
• Avoids news spikes, chaotic volatility, and compressed conditions
• Uses controlled scaling with predefined maximum risk boundaries
• Maintains stable equity behavior through disciplined exposure limits

Risk Framework:
• Exposure kept proportional to account balance
• Scaling limited and predefined
• Equity protection used to avoid deep drawdowns
• Designed to maintain composure even when markets move unpredictably

For Subscribers:
• Lot multiplier of 1.0x or lower is recommended
• No VPS required for subscribers
• Keep your platform connected for smooth synchronization
• Auto-renew is suggested for uninterrupted copying

Why the name “Javanese Alpha Capital”?
“Javanese” represents discipline, harmony, and a calm approach to complex environments.
“Alpha” represents measured outperformance without unnecessary aggression.
“Capital” reflects the priority: building and protecting investor portfolios through structured execution.

Important Note:
Trading contains risk and past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Subscribers should choose risk settings appropriate to their own capital and tolerance.


レビューなし
2025.12.09 03:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.03 19:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 18:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 01:49
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 01:49
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.03 00:39
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 00:39
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 09:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Javanese Alpha Capital
1007 USD/月
29%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
4
100%
114
78%
85%
4.47
2.52
USD
16%
1:500
