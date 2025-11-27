- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|21
|USDJPY
|16
|CHFJPY
|11
|GBPJPY
|9
|AUDJPY
|9
|EURAUD
|8
|CADJPY
|8
|NZDJPY
|7
|EURNZD
|6
|CADCHF
|5
|GBPCAD
|4
|NZDCHF
|4
|EURGBP
|4
|EURCAD
|2
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|174
|USDJPY
|22
|CHFJPY
|18
|GBPJPY
|13
|AUDJPY
|7
|EURAUD
|10
|CADJPY
|7
|NZDJPY
|15
|EURNZD
|8
|CADCHF
|3
|GBPCAD
|1
|NZDCHF
|4
|EURGBP
|2
|EURCAD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|18K
|USDJPY
|3.3K
|CHFJPY
|2.8K
|GBPJPY
|2K
|AUDJPY
|898
|EURAUD
|1.7K
|CADJPY
|1.1K
|NZDJPY
|2.3K
|EURNZD
|1.7K
|CADCHF
|431
|GBPCAD
|175
|NZDCHF
|481
|EURGBP
|219
|EURCAD
|355
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FBS-Real-2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
EdisonLordTechnology-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 14
|0.00 × 1
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Eightcap-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 2
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|0.00 × 13
|
Windsor-REAL
|0.00 × 53
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 6
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXOpenUK-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
WindsorBrokersBZ-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
STOUK-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 11
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-03
|0.00 × 4
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 4
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real06
|0.00 × 2
|
CMCMarkets1-Live
|0.00 × 2
Javanese Alpha Capital is a strategy inspired by the philosophy of Javanese discipline — calm in execution, sharp in decision, and structured in movement.
Rather than chasing every market fluctuation, this system operates like a measured leader: observing, waiting, and acting only when the direction is clear.
The strategy trades XAUUSD and key Forex pairs using a selective, multi-layer analytical approach. It blends market structure, trend flow, and volatility behavior to capture movements that offer meaningful risk–reward value. The focus is not on frequency, but on clarity.
At the core of Javanese Alpha Capital is the principle of “tata, titi, tentrem”:
• Tata — Order and structure.
• Titi — Precision and accuracy.
• Tentrem — Stability and calmness.
These principles guide the system’s approach to position sizing, entry timing, and risk allocation.
How the strategy operates:
• Trades XAUUSD and selected Forex majors
• Enters only in directional markets with validated structure
• Avoids news spikes, chaotic volatility, and compressed conditions
• Uses controlled scaling with predefined maximum risk boundaries
• Maintains stable equity behavior through disciplined exposure limits
Risk Framework:
• Exposure kept proportional to account balance
• Scaling limited and predefined
• Equity protection used to avoid deep drawdowns
• Designed to maintain composure even when markets move unpredictably
For Subscribers:
• Lot multiplier of 1.0x or lower is recommended
• No VPS required for subscribers
• Keep your platform connected for smooth synchronization
• Auto-renew is suggested for uninterrupted copying
Why the name “Javanese Alpha Capital”?
“Javanese” represents discipline, harmony, and a calm approach to complex environments.
“Alpha” represents measured outperformance without unnecessary aggression.
“Capital” reflects the priority: building and protecting investor portfolios through structured execution.
Important Note:
Trading contains risk and past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Subscribers should choose risk settings appropriate to their own capital and tolerance.
USD
USD
USD