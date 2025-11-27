SegnaliSezioni
Hendra Angga Laksana

Javanese Alpha Capital

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 recensioni
0 / 0 USD
0%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.00 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Javanese Alpha Capital is a strategy inspired by the philosophy of Javanese discipline — calm in execution, sharp in decision, and structured in movement.
Rather than chasing every market fluctuation, this system operates like a measured leader: observing, waiting, and acting only when the direction is clear.

The strategy trades XAUUSD and key Forex pairs using a selective, multi-layer analytical approach. It blends market structure, trend flow, and volatility behavior to capture movements that offer meaningful risk–reward value. The focus is not on frequency, but on clarity.

At the core of Javanese Alpha Capital is the principle of “tata, titi, tentrem”:
Tata — Order and structure.
Titi — Precision and accuracy.
Tentrem — Stability and calmness.

These principles guide the system’s approach to position sizing, entry timing, and risk allocation.

How the strategy operates:
• Trades XAUUSD and selected Forex majors
• Enters only in directional markets with validated structure
• Avoids news spikes, chaotic volatility, and compressed conditions
• Uses controlled scaling with predefined maximum risk boundaries
• Maintains stable equity behavior through disciplined exposure limits

Risk Framework:
• Exposure kept proportional to account balance
• Scaling limited and predefined
• Equity protection used to avoid deep drawdowns
• Designed to maintain composure even when markets move unpredictably

For Subscribers:
• Lot multiplier of 1.0x or lower is recommended
• No VPS required for subscribers
• Keep your platform connected for smooth synchronization
• Auto-renew is suggested for uninterrupted copying

Why the name “Javanese Alpha Capital”?
“Javanese” represents discipline, harmony, and a calm approach to complex environments.
“Alpha” represents measured outperformance without unnecessary aggression.
“Capital” reflects the priority: building and protecting investor portfolios through structured execution.

Important Note:
Trading contains risk and past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Subscribers should choose risk settings appropriate to their own capital and tolerance.


