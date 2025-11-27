시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Javanese Alpha Capital
Hendra Angga Laksana

Javanese Alpha Capital

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 리뷰
안정성
6
0 / 0 USD
월별 1007 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 36%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
158
이익 거래:
125 (79.11%)
손실 거래:
33 (20.89%)
최고의 거래:
55.63 USD
최악의 거래:
-110.30 USD
총 수익:
622.63 USD (73 648 pips)
총 손실:
-259.96 USD (28 752 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
13 (81.66 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
81.66 USD (13)
샤프 비율:
0.20
거래 활동:
88.93%
최대 입금량:
6.60%
최근 거래:
54 분 전
주별 거래 수:
42
평균 유지 시간:
3 일
회복 요인:
2.73
롱(주식매수):
147 (93.04%)
숏(주식차입매도):
11 (6.96%)
수익 요인:
2.40
기대수익:
2.30 USD
평균 이익:
4.98 USD
평균 손실:
-7.88 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-132.70 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-132.70 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
27.00%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
132.70 USD (10.11%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
10.11% (132.70 USD)
자본금별:
19.88% (260.83 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
USDJPY 19
AUDJPY 15
EURNZD 14
CHFJPY 13
GBPJPY 12
NZDJPY 11
EURAUD 8
CADJPY 8
GBPCAD 7
CADCHF 6
NZDCHF 5
EURGBP 4
EURCAD 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 217
USDJPY 24
AUDJPY 21
EURNZD 14
CHFJPY 20
GBPJPY 17
NZDJPY 18
EURAUD 10
CADJPY 7
GBPCAD 2
CADCHF 3
NZDCHF 5
EURGBP 2
EURCAD 2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 22K
USDJPY 3.5K
AUDJPY 3K
EURNZD 2.8K
CHFJPY 3.1K
GBPJPY 2.5K
NZDJPY 2.7K
EURAUD 1.7K
CADJPY 1.1K
GBPCAD 527
CADCHF 593
NZDCHF 601
EURGBP 219
EURCAD 355
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +55.63 USD
최악의 거래: -110 USD
연속 최대 이익: 13
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +81.66 USD
연속 최대 손실: -132.70 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FBS-Real-2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN
0.00 × 1
EdisonLordTechnology-Main
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 4
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 2
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 2
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 13
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 21
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 4
FXOpenUK-Real1
0.00 × 2
WindsorBrokersBZ-REAL
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 11
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 4
CXMTradingLtd-Real
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 3
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 2
192 더...
Javanese Alpha Capital is a strategy inspired by the philosophy of Javanese discipline — calm in execution, sharp in decision, and structured in movement.
Rather than chasing every market fluctuation, this system operates like a measured leader: observing, waiting, and acting only when the direction is clear.

The strategy trades XAUUSD and key Forex pairs using a selective, multi-layer analytical approach. It blends market structure, trend flow, and volatility behavior to capture movements that offer meaningful risk–reward value. The focus is not on frequency, but on clarity.

At the core of Javanese Alpha Capital is the principle of “tata, titi, tentrem”:
Tata — Order and structure.
Titi — Precision and accuracy.
Tentrem — Stability and calmness.

These principles guide the system’s approach to position sizing, entry timing, and risk allocation.

How the strategy operates:
• Trades XAUUSD and selected Forex majors
• Enters only in directional markets with validated structure
• Avoids news spikes, chaotic volatility, and compressed conditions
• Uses controlled scaling with predefined maximum risk boundaries
• Maintains stable equity behavior through disciplined exposure limits

Risk Framework:
• Exposure kept proportional to account balance
• Scaling limited and predefined
• Equity protection used to avoid deep drawdowns
• Designed to maintain composure even when markets move unpredictably

For Subscribers:
• Lot multiplier of 1.0x or lower is recommended
• No VPS required for subscribers
• Keep your platform connected for smooth synchronization
• Auto-renew is suggested for uninterrupted copying

Why the name “Javanese Alpha Capital”?
“Javanese” represents discipline, harmony, and a calm approach to complex environments.
“Alpha” represents measured outperformance without unnecessary aggression.
“Capital” reflects the priority: building and protecting investor portfolios through structured execution.

Important Note:
Trading contains risk and past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Subscribers should choose risk settings appropriate to their own capital and tolerance.


리뷰 없음
2025.12.09 03:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.03 19:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 18:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 01:49
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 01:49
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.03 00:39
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 00:39
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 09:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.