Hendra Angga Laksana

Javanese Alpha Capital

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
4 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 1007 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 29%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
114
Transacciones Rentables:
89 (78.07%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
25 (21.93%)
Mejor transacción:
35.34 USD
Peor transacción:
-19.89 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
370.43 USD (45 176 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-82.86 USD (10 237 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
11 (63.24 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
63.24 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.44
Actividad comercial:
84.89%
Carga máxima del depósito:
6.54%
Último trade:
5 horas
Trades a la semana:
14
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
14.46
Transacciones Largas:
105 (92.11%)
Transacciones Cortas:
9 (7.89%)
Factor de Beneficio:
4.47
Beneficio Esperado:
2.52 USD
Beneficio medio:
4.16 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-3.31 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-3.58 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-19.89 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
28.76%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
19.89 USD (1.70%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
1.70% (19.89 USD)
De fondos:
15.80% (203.39 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 21
USDJPY 16
CHFJPY 11
GBPJPY 9
AUDJPY 9
EURAUD 8
CADJPY 8
NZDJPY 7
EURNZD 6
CADCHF 5
GBPCAD 4
NZDCHF 4
EURGBP 4
EURCAD 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 174
USDJPY 22
CHFJPY 18
GBPJPY 13
AUDJPY 7
EURAUD 10
CADJPY 7
NZDJPY 15
EURNZD 8
CADCHF 3
GBPCAD 1
NZDCHF 4
EURGBP 2
EURCAD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 18K
USDJPY 3.3K
CHFJPY 2.8K
GBPJPY 2K
AUDJPY 898
EURAUD 1.7K
CADJPY 1.1K
NZDJPY 2.3K
EURNZD 1.7K
CADCHF 431
GBPCAD 175
NZDCHF 481
EURGBP 219
EURCAD 355
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +35.34 USD
Peor transacción: -20 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 11
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +63.24 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -3.58 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FBS-Real-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN
0.00 × 1
EdisonLordTechnology-Main
0.00 × 1
LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 4
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 2
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 13
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 4
FXOpenUK-Real1
0.00 × 2
WindsorBrokersBZ-REAL
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 11
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 4
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 4
CXMTradingLtd-Real
0.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 2
otros 191...
Javanese Alpha Capital is a strategy inspired by the philosophy of Javanese discipline — calm in execution, sharp in decision, and structured in movement.
Rather than chasing every market fluctuation, this system operates like a measured leader: observing, waiting, and acting only when the direction is clear.

The strategy trades XAUUSD and key Forex pairs using a selective, multi-layer analytical approach. It blends market structure, trend flow, and volatility behavior to capture movements that offer meaningful risk–reward value. The focus is not on frequency, but on clarity.

At the core of Javanese Alpha Capital is the principle of “tata, titi, tentrem”:
Tata — Order and structure.
Titi — Precision and accuracy.
Tentrem — Stability and calmness.

These principles guide the system’s approach to position sizing, entry timing, and risk allocation.

How the strategy operates:
• Trades XAUUSD and selected Forex majors
• Enters only in directional markets with validated structure
• Avoids news spikes, chaotic volatility, and compressed conditions
• Uses controlled scaling with predefined maximum risk boundaries
• Maintains stable equity behavior through disciplined exposure limits

Risk Framework:
• Exposure kept proportional to account balance
• Scaling limited and predefined
• Equity protection used to avoid deep drawdowns
• Designed to maintain composure even when markets move unpredictably

For Subscribers:
• Lot multiplier of 1.0x or lower is recommended
• No VPS required for subscribers
• Keep your platform connected for smooth synchronization
• Auto-renew is suggested for uninterrupted copying

Why the name “Javanese Alpha Capital”?
“Javanese” represents discipline, harmony, and a calm approach to complex environments.
“Alpha” represents measured outperformance without unnecessary aggression.
“Capital” reflects the priority: building and protecting investor portfolios through structured execution.

Important Note:
Trading contains risk and past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Subscribers should choose risk settings appropriate to their own capital and tolerance.


