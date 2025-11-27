SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Javanese Alpha Capital
Hendra Angga Laksana

Javanese Alpha Capital

0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
4 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 1007 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 31%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
118
Gewinntrades:
92 (77.96%)
Verlusttrades:
26 (22.03%)
Bester Trade:
35.34 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-28.60 USD
Bruttoprofit:
419.32 USD (50 109 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-111.46 USD (13 097 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
13 (81.66 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
81.66 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading-Aktivität:
84.89%
Max deposit load:
6.60%
Letzter Trade:
44 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
18
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
10.76
Long-Positionen:
109 (92.37%)
Short-Positionen:
9 (7.63%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.76
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.61 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.56 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.29 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-3.58 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-28.60 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
30.79%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
28.60 USD (2.19%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
2.19% (28.60 USD)
Kapital:
19.48% (254.40 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 25
USDJPY 16
CHFJPY 11
GBPJPY 9
AUDJPY 9
EURAUD 8
CADJPY 8
NZDJPY 7
EURNZD 6
CADCHF 5
GBPCAD 4
NZDCHF 4
EURGBP 4
EURCAD 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 194
USDJPY 22
CHFJPY 18
GBPJPY 13
AUDJPY 7
EURAUD 10
CADJPY 7
NZDJPY 15
EURNZD 8
CADCHF 3
GBPCAD 1
NZDCHF 4
EURGBP 2
EURCAD 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 20K
USDJPY 3.3K
CHFJPY 2.8K
GBPJPY 2K
AUDJPY 898
EURAUD 1.7K
CADJPY 1.1K
NZDJPY 2.3K
EURNZD 1.7K
CADCHF 431
GBPCAD 175
NZDCHF 481
EURGBP 219
EURCAD 355
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FBS-Real-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN
0.00 × 1
EdisonLordTechnology-Main
0.00 × 1
LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 4
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 2
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 13
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 4
FXOpenUK-Real1
0.00 × 2
WindsorBrokersBZ-REAL
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 11
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 4
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 4
CXMTradingLtd-Real
0.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 2
noch 191 ...
Javanese Alpha Capital is a strategy inspired by the philosophy of Javanese discipline — calm in execution, sharp in decision, and structured in movement.
Rather than chasing every market fluctuation, this system operates like a measured leader: observing, waiting, and acting only when the direction is clear.

The strategy trades XAUUSD and key Forex pairs using a selective, multi-layer analytical approach. It blends market structure, trend flow, and volatility behavior to capture movements that offer meaningful risk–reward value. The focus is not on frequency, but on clarity.

At the core of Javanese Alpha Capital is the principle of “tata, titi, tentrem”:
Tata — Order and structure.
Titi — Precision and accuracy.
Tentrem — Stability and calmness.

These principles guide the system’s approach to position sizing, entry timing, and risk allocation.

How the strategy operates:
• Trades XAUUSD and selected Forex majors
• Enters only in directional markets with validated structure
• Avoids news spikes, chaotic volatility, and compressed conditions
• Uses controlled scaling with predefined maximum risk boundaries
• Maintains stable equity behavior through disciplined exposure limits

Risk Framework:
• Exposure kept proportional to account balance
• Scaling limited and predefined
• Equity protection used to avoid deep drawdowns
• Designed to maintain composure even when markets move unpredictably

For Subscribers:
• Lot multiplier of 1.0x or lower is recommended
• No VPS required for subscribers
• Keep your platform connected for smooth synchronization
• Auto-renew is suggested for uninterrupted copying

Why the name “Javanese Alpha Capital”?
“Javanese” represents discipline, harmony, and a calm approach to complex environments.
“Alpha” represents measured outperformance without unnecessary aggression.
“Capital” reflects the priority: building and protecting investor portfolios through structured execution.

Important Note:
Trading contains risk and past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Subscribers should choose risk settings appropriate to their own capital and tolerance.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.09 03:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.03 19:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 18:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 01:49
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 01:49
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.03 00:39
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 00:39
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 09:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
