Hendra Angga Laksana

Javanese Alpha Capital

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1007 USD per month
growth since 2025 25%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
107
Profit Trades:
82 (76.63%)
Loss Trades:
25 (23.36%)
Best trade:
35.34 USD
Worst trade:
-19.89 USD
Gross Profit:
327.86 USD (40 693 pips)
Gross Loss:
-82.86 USD (10 237 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (50.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
50.03 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
82.83%
Max deposit load:
6.54%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
12.32
Long Trades:
98 (91.59%)
Short Trades:
9 (8.41%)
Profit Factor:
3.96
Expected Payoff:
2.29 USD
Average Profit:
4.00 USD
Average Loss:
-3.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-3.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.89 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
24.50%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
19.89 USD (1.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.70% (19.89 USD)
By Equity:
15.27% (164.17 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 17
USDJPY 16
CHFJPY 10
AUDJPY 9
EURAUD 8
GBPJPY 8
CADJPY 8
EURNZD 6
NZDJPY 6
CADCHF 5
GBPCAD 4
NZDCHF 4
EURGBP 4
EURCAD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 136
USDJPY 22
CHFJPY 17
AUDJPY 7
EURAUD 10
GBPJPY 13
CADJPY 7
EURNZD 8
NZDJPY 13
CADCHF 3
GBPCAD 1
NZDCHF 4
EURGBP 2
EURCAD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 14K
USDJPY 3.3K
CHFJPY 2.6K
AUDJPY 898
EURAUD 1.7K
GBPJPY 1.9K
CADJPY 1.1K
EURNZD 1.7K
NZDJPY 1.9K
CADCHF 431
GBPCAD 175
NZDCHF 481
EURGBP 219
EURCAD 355
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +35.34 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +50.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.58 USD

Javanese Alpha Capital is a strategy inspired by the philosophy of Javanese discipline — calm in execution, sharp in decision, and structured in movement.
Rather than chasing every market fluctuation, this system operates like a measured leader: observing, waiting, and acting only when the direction is clear.

The strategy trades XAUUSD and key Forex pairs using a selective, multi-layer analytical approach. It blends market structure, trend flow, and volatility behavior to capture movements that offer meaningful risk–reward value. The focus is not on frequency, but on clarity.

At the core of Javanese Alpha Capital is the principle of “tata, titi, tentrem”:
Tata — Order and structure.
Titi — Precision and accuracy.
Tentrem — Stability and calmness.

These principles guide the system’s approach to position sizing, entry timing, and risk allocation.

How the strategy operates:
• Trades XAUUSD and selected Forex majors
• Enters only in directional markets with validated structure
• Avoids news spikes, chaotic volatility, and compressed conditions
• Uses controlled scaling with predefined maximum risk boundaries
• Maintains stable equity behavior through disciplined exposure limits

Risk Framework:
• Exposure kept proportional to account balance
• Scaling limited and predefined
• Equity protection used to avoid deep drawdowns
• Designed to maintain composure even when markets move unpredictably

For Subscribers:
• Lot multiplier of 1.0x or lower is recommended
• No VPS required for subscribers
• Keep your platform connected for smooth synchronization
• Auto-renew is suggested for uninterrupted copying

Why the name “Javanese Alpha Capital”?
“Javanese” represents discipline, harmony, and a calm approach to complex environments.
“Alpha” represents measured outperformance without unnecessary aggression.
“Capital” reflects the priority: building and protecting investor portfolios through structured execution.

Important Note:
Trading contains risk and past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Subscribers should choose risk settings appropriate to their own capital and tolerance.


No reviews
