Hendra Angga Laksana

Javanese Alpha Capital

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
4 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 1007 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 29%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
114
Negociações com lucro:
89 (78.07%)
Negociações com perda:
25 (21.93%)
Melhor negociação:
35.34 USD
Pior negociação:
-19.89 USD
Lucro bruto:
370.43 USD (45 176 pips)
Perda bruta:
-82.86 USD (10 237 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
11 (63.24 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
63.24 USD (11)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.44
Atividade de negociação:
84.89%
Depósito máximo carregado:
6.54%
Último negócio:
24 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
14
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
14.46
Negociações longas:
105 (92.11%)
Negociações curtas:
9 (7.89%)
Fator de lucro:
4.47
Valor esperado:
2.52 USD
Lucro médio:
4.16 USD
Perda média:
-3.31 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-3.58 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-19.89 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
28.76%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
19.89 USD (1.70%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
1.70% (19.89 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
15.80% (203.39 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 21
USDJPY 16
CHFJPY 11
GBPJPY 9
AUDJPY 9
EURAUD 8
CADJPY 8
NZDJPY 7
EURNZD 6
CADCHF 5
GBPCAD 4
NZDCHF 4
EURGBP 4
EURCAD 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 174
USDJPY 22
CHFJPY 18
GBPJPY 13
AUDJPY 7
EURAUD 10
CADJPY 7
NZDJPY 15
EURNZD 8
CADCHF 3
GBPCAD 1
NZDCHF 4
EURGBP 2
EURCAD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 18K
USDJPY 3.3K
CHFJPY 2.8K
GBPJPY 2K
AUDJPY 898
EURAUD 1.7K
CADJPY 1.1K
NZDJPY 2.3K
EURNZD 1.7K
CADCHF 431
GBPCAD 175
NZDCHF 481
EURGBP 219
EURCAD 355
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +35.34 USD
Pior negociação: -20 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 11
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +63.24 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -3.58 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FBS-Real-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN
0.00 × 1
EdisonLordTechnology-Main
0.00 × 1
LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 4
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 2
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 13
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 4
FXOpenUK-Real1
0.00 × 2
WindsorBrokersBZ-REAL
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 11
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 4
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 4
CXMTradingLtd-Real
0.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 2
191 mais ...
Javanese Alpha Capital is a strategy inspired by the philosophy of Javanese discipline — calm in execution, sharp in decision, and structured in movement.
Rather than chasing every market fluctuation, this system operates like a measured leader: observing, waiting, and acting only when the direction is clear.

The strategy trades XAUUSD and key Forex pairs using a selective, multi-layer analytical approach. It blends market structure, trend flow, and volatility behavior to capture movements that offer meaningful risk–reward value. The focus is not on frequency, but on clarity.

At the core of Javanese Alpha Capital is the principle of “tata, titi, tentrem”:
Tata — Order and structure.
Titi — Precision and accuracy.
Tentrem — Stability and calmness.

These principles guide the system’s approach to position sizing, entry timing, and risk allocation.

How the strategy operates:
• Trades XAUUSD and selected Forex majors
• Enters only in directional markets with validated structure
• Avoids news spikes, chaotic volatility, and compressed conditions
• Uses controlled scaling with predefined maximum risk boundaries
• Maintains stable equity behavior through disciplined exposure limits

Risk Framework:
• Exposure kept proportional to account balance
• Scaling limited and predefined
• Equity protection used to avoid deep drawdowns
• Designed to maintain composure even when markets move unpredictably

For Subscribers:
• Lot multiplier of 1.0x or lower is recommended
• No VPS required for subscribers
• Keep your platform connected for smooth synchronization
• Auto-renew is suggested for uninterrupted copying

Why the name “Javanese Alpha Capital”?
“Javanese” represents discipline, harmony, and a calm approach to complex environments.
“Alpha” represents measured outperformance without unnecessary aggression.
“Capital” reflects the priority: building and protecting investor portfolios through structured execution.

Important Note:
Trading contains risk and past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Subscribers should choose risk settings appropriate to their own capital and tolerance.


Sem comentários
2025.12.09 03:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.03 19:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 18:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 01:49
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 01:49
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.03 00:39
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 00:39
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 09:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
