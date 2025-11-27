СигналыРазделы
Hendra Angga Laksana

Javanese Alpha Capital

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 отзывов
Надежность
3 недели
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 25%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
107
Прибыльных трейдов:
82 (76.63%)
Убыточных трейдов:
25 (23.36%)
Лучший трейд:
35.34 USD
Худший трейд:
-19.89 USD
Общая прибыль:
327.86 USD (40 693 pips)
Общий убыток:
-82.86 USD (10 237 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
9 (50.03 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
50.03 USD (9)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.40
Торговая активность:
83.85%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
6.54%
Последний трейд:
3 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
48
Ср. время удержания:
2 дня
Фактор восстановления:
12.32
Длинных трейдов:
98 (91.59%)
Коротких трейдов:
9 (8.41%)
Профит фактор:
3.96
Мат. ожидание:
2.29 USD
Средняя прибыль:
4.00 USD
Средний убыток:
-3.31 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-3.58 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-19.89 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
24.50%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
19.89 USD (1.70%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
1.70% (19.89 USD)
По эквити:
15.27% (164.17 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 17
USDJPY 16
CHFJPY 10
AUDJPY 9
EURAUD 8
GBPJPY 8
CADJPY 8
EURNZD 6
NZDJPY 6
CADCHF 5
GBPCAD 4
NZDCHF 4
EURGBP 4
EURCAD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 136
USDJPY 22
CHFJPY 17
AUDJPY 7
EURAUD 10
GBPJPY 13
CADJPY 7
EURNZD 8
NZDJPY 13
CADCHF 3
GBPCAD 1
NZDCHF 4
EURGBP 2
EURCAD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 14K
USDJPY 3.3K
CHFJPY 2.6K
AUDJPY 898
EURAUD 1.7K
GBPJPY 1.9K
CADJPY 1.1K
EURNZD 1.7K
NZDJPY 1.9K
CADCHF 431
GBPCAD 175
NZDCHF 481
EURGBP 219
EURCAD 355
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +35.34 USD
Худший трейд: -20 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 9
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +50.03 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -3.58 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FBS-Real-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN
0.00 × 1
EdisonLordTechnology-Main
0.00 × 1
LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 4
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 2
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 13
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 4
FXOpenUK-Real1
0.00 × 2
WindsorBrokersBZ-REAL
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 11
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 4
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 4
CXMTradingLtd-Real
0.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 2
Javanese Alpha Capital is a strategy inspired by the philosophy of Javanese discipline — calm in execution, sharp in decision, and structured in movement.
Rather than chasing every market fluctuation, this system operates like a measured leader: observing, waiting, and acting only when the direction is clear.

The strategy trades XAUUSD and key Forex pairs using a selective, multi-layer analytical approach. It blends market structure, trend flow, and volatility behavior to capture movements that offer meaningful risk–reward value. The focus is not on frequency, but on clarity.

At the core of Javanese Alpha Capital is the principle of “tata, titi, tentrem”:
Tata — Order and structure.
Titi — Precision and accuracy.
Tentrem — Stability and calmness.

These principles guide the system’s approach to position sizing, entry timing, and risk allocation.

How the strategy operates:
• Trades XAUUSD and selected Forex majors
• Enters only in directional markets with validated structure
• Avoids news spikes, chaotic volatility, and compressed conditions
• Uses controlled scaling with predefined maximum risk boundaries
• Maintains stable equity behavior through disciplined exposure limits

Risk Framework:
• Exposure kept proportional to account balance
• Scaling limited and predefined
• Equity protection used to avoid deep drawdowns
• Designed to maintain composure even when markets move unpredictably

For Subscribers:
• Lot multiplier of 1.0x or lower is recommended
• No VPS required for subscribers
• Keep your platform connected for smooth synchronization
• Auto-renew is suggested for uninterrupted copying

Why the name “Javanese Alpha Capital”?
“Javanese” represents discipline, harmony, and a calm approach to complex environments.
“Alpha” represents measured outperformance without unnecessary aggression.
“Capital” reflects the priority: building and protecting investor portfolios through structured execution.

Important Note:
Trading contains risk and past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Subscribers should choose risk settings appropriate to their own capital and tolerance.


