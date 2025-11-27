信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Javanese Alpha Capital
Hendra Angga Laksana

Javanese Alpha Capital

Hendra Angga Laksana
可靠性
4
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 1007 USD per 
增长自 2025 26%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
109
盈利交易:
84 (77.06%)
亏损交易:
25 (22.94%)
最好交易:
35.34 USD
最差交易:
-19.89 USD
毛利:
346.79 USD (42 585 pips)
毛利亏损:
-82.86 USD (10 237 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (50.03 USD)
最大连续盈利:
50.03 USD (9)
夏普比率:
0.42
交易活动:
84.89%
最大入金加载:
6.54%
最近交易:
22 几分钟前
每周交易:
21
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
13.27
长期交易:
100 (91.74%)
短期交易:
9 (8.26%)
利润因子:
4.19
预期回报:
2.42 USD
平均利润:
4.13 USD
平均损失:
-3.31 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-3.58 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-19.89 USD (1)
每月增长:
26.39%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
19.89 USD (1.70%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.70% (19.89 USD)
净值:
15.27% (164.17 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 19
USDJPY 16
CHFJPY 10
AUDJPY 9
EURAUD 8
GBPJPY 8
CADJPY 8
EURNZD 6
NZDJPY 6
CADCHF 5
GBPCAD 4
NZDCHF 4
EURGBP 4
EURCAD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 155
USDJPY 22
CHFJPY 17
AUDJPY 7
EURAUD 10
GBPJPY 13
CADJPY 7
EURNZD 8
NZDJPY 13
CADCHF 3
GBPCAD 1
NZDCHF 4
EURGBP 2
EURCAD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 16K
USDJPY 3.3K
CHFJPY 2.6K
AUDJPY 898
EURAUD 1.7K
GBPJPY 1.9K
CADJPY 1.1K
EURNZD 1.7K
NZDJPY 1.9K
CADCHF 431
GBPCAD 175
NZDCHF 481
EURGBP 219
EURCAD 355
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +35.34 USD
最差交易: -20 USD
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +50.03 USD
最大连续亏损: -3.58 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FBS-Real-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN
0.00 × 1
EdisonLordTechnology-Main
0.00 × 1
LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 4
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 2
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 13
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 4
FXOpenUK-Real1
0.00 × 2
WindsorBrokersBZ-REAL
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 11
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 4
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 4
CXMTradingLtd-Real
0.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 2
191 更多...
Javanese Alpha Capital is a strategy inspired by the philosophy of Javanese discipline — calm in execution, sharp in decision, and structured in movement.
Rather than chasing every market fluctuation, this system operates like a measured leader: observing, waiting, and acting only when the direction is clear.

The strategy trades XAUUSD and key Forex pairs using a selective, multi-layer analytical approach. It blends market structure, trend flow, and volatility behavior to capture movements that offer meaningful risk–reward value. The focus is not on frequency, but on clarity.

At the core of Javanese Alpha Capital is the principle of “tata, titi, tentrem”:
Tata — Order and structure.
Titi — Precision and accuracy.
Tentrem — Stability and calmness.

These principles guide the system’s approach to position sizing, entry timing, and risk allocation.

How the strategy operates:
• Trades XAUUSD and selected Forex majors
• Enters only in directional markets with validated structure
• Avoids news spikes, chaotic volatility, and compressed conditions
• Uses controlled scaling with predefined maximum risk boundaries
• Maintains stable equity behavior through disciplined exposure limits

Risk Framework:
• Exposure kept proportional to account balance
• Scaling limited and predefined
• Equity protection used to avoid deep drawdowns
• Designed to maintain composure even when markets move unpredictably

For Subscribers:
• Lot multiplier of 1.0x or lower is recommended
• No VPS required for subscribers
• Keep your platform connected for smooth synchronization
• Auto-renew is suggested for uninterrupted copying

Why the name “Javanese Alpha Capital”?
“Javanese” represents discipline, harmony, and a calm approach to complex environments.
“Alpha” represents measured outperformance without unnecessary aggression.
“Capital” reflects the priority: building and protecting investor portfolios through structured execution.

Important Note:
Trading contains risk and past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Subscribers should choose risk settings appropriate to their own capital and tolerance.


2025.12.09 03:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.03 19:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 18:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 01:49
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 01:49
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.03 00:39
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 00:39
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 09:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
