Dingjia Xiong

Swing Captor 2

Dingjia Xiong
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
80 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2024 65%
CWGMarketsSVGLtd-Live
1:100
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 654
Transacciones Rentables:
1 081 (65.35%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
573 (34.64%)
Mejor transacción:
2 072.50 USD
Peor transacción:
-1 327.50 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
135 108.41 USD (625 511 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-109 196.56 USD (467 186 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
26 (2 858.18 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
7 055.15 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
7.82%
Último trade:
14 horas
Trades a la semana:
12
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 días
Factor de Recuperación:
1.14
Transacciones Largas:
727 (43.95%)
Transacciones Cortas:
927 (56.05%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.24
Beneficio Esperado:
15.67 USD
Beneficio medio:
124.98 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-190.57 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
26 (-22 698.14 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-22 698.14 USD (26)
Crecimiento al mes:
4.14%
Pronóstico anual:
50.21%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
20 963.45 USD
Máxima:
22 698.14 USD (54.39%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
54.39% (22 698.14 USD)
De fondos:
2.08% (1 327.70 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURCADp 283
GBPNZDp 264
GBPAUDp 260
USDCADp 242
EURCHFp 202
EURGBPp 169
GBPCHFp 124
EURUSDp 110
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURCADp 8.5K
GBPNZDp 14K
GBPAUDp 14K
USDCADp 3.1K
EURCHFp -1.5K
EURGBPp -2.2K
GBPCHFp -5.1K
EURUSDp -4.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURCADp 31K
GBPNZDp 76K
GBPAUDp 62K
USDCADp 18K
EURCHFp 3.2K
EURGBPp -6K
GBPCHFp -12K
EURUSDp -13K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +2 072.50 USD
Peor transacción: -1 328 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 15
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 26
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +2 858.18 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -22 698.14 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "CWGMarketsSVGLtd-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

A Classic Indicator-Based Pullback Strategy
Tailored for risk-averse investors | Annual Returns: 30% - 100%
Consistent positive returns every year | Stress-free performance over a decade of backtesting

Trading Logic

The "Myth Generation I" (神话壹代) EA primarily focuses on swing trading. It utilizes a grid strategy for adding positions. Trades are closed when the price pulls back to support or resistance levels.

  • Exit Condition: The EA exits purely based on support/resistance levels, regardless of current profit or loss.
  • Core Logic Summary: Top/Bottom Entry + Grid Addition + Pullback Exit.

Myth EA Trading Symbols (Portfolio Distribution)

(Note: The portfolio is very balanced, with each pair occupying approx. 12%-13%)

  • 13% USDCAD
  • 13% GBPCHF
  • 13% EURGBP
  • 13% EURCAD
  • 12% EURCHF
  • 12% EURUSD
  • 12% GBPNZD
  • 12% GBPAUD

Profit Contribution by Symbol

  • GBPAUD: 19%
  • GBPNZD: 27%
  • EURUSD: 5%
  • EURCHF: 12%
  • EURCAD: 10%
  • EURGBP: 11%
  • GBPCHF: 11%
  • USDCAD: 5%

Detailed Parameters & Instructions

Minimum Capital Requirement: $3,000
Position Sizing (Based on a $10,000 account example):

  • Conservative Mode:
    • Starting Lot: 0.01 | Max Lot: 0.16
    • 8 Pairs Active
    • Est. Max Floating Loss: 20%
    • Est. Drawdown: < 10%
    • Annual Return: ~50%
  • Standard Mode:
    • Starting Lot: 0.03 | Max Lot: 0.18
    • 8 Pairs Active
    • Est. Max Floating Loss: 30%
    • Est. Drawdown: < 20%
    • Annual Return: ~70%
  • Aggressive Mode:
    • Starting Lot: 0.05 | Max Lot: 0.20
    • 8 Pairs Active
    • Est. Max Floating Loss: 40%
    • Est. Drawdown: < 30%
    • Annual Return: ~100%

Operational Details:

  • Strategy Type: Medium-term trading. Average holding time is 45 hours, so spread costs have minimal impact.
  • Account Type: Suitable for both ECN and Standard accounts.
  • Broker Compatibility: Trades major currency pairs. Compatible with all platforms; simply choose a regulated broker.
  • Automation: Fully automated strategy. It can run through Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) and Interest Rate decisions without needing to be paused.
  • Manual Intervention: While an interface button for "One-Click Close" is provided, it is generally recommended to let the EA run by itself without human interference.
  • Backtesting & Version: Since MT4 does not support multi-thread backtesting, development and testing were conducted on MT5 (which supports multi-currency testing).
  • Current Version: Available for both MT4 and MT5, though MT4 is recommended for live trading.

Risk Control Measures

  1. Pullback Stop-Loss Exit: The EA does not stubbornly hold losing trades. It executes exits during pullbacks (even if it results in a small loss) to free up margin.
  2. Aggregate Stop-Loss: A comprehensive stop-loss mechanism is added to prevent "Black Swan" events.
  3. Malicious Bug Detection: Built-in detection to safeguard the smooth operation of the EA.

No hay comentarios
2025.11.26 12:33
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.38% of days out of 525 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 12:33
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
