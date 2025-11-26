SinaisSeções
Dingjia Xiong

Swing Captor 2

Dingjia Xiong
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
80 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2024 65%
CWGMarketsSVGLtd-Live
1:100
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 654
Negociações com lucro:
1 081 (65.35%)
Negociações com perda:
573 (34.64%)
Melhor negociação:
2 072.50 USD
Pior negociação:
-1 327.50 USD
Lucro bruto:
135 108.41 USD (625 511 pips)
Perda bruta:
-109 196.56 USD (467 186 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
26 (2 858.18 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
7 055.15 USD (15)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.04
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
7.82%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
12
Tempo médio de espera:
3 dias
Fator de recuperação:
1.14
Negociações longas:
727 (43.95%)
Negociações curtas:
927 (56.05%)
Fator de lucro:
1.24
Valor esperado:
15.67 USD
Lucro médio:
124.98 USD
Perda média:
-190.57 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
26 (-22 698.14 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-22 698.14 USD (26)
Crescimento mensal:
4.14%
Previsão anual:
50.21%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
20 963.45 USD
Máximo:
22 698.14 USD (54.39%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
54.39% (22 698.14 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
2.08% (1 327.70 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURCADp 283
GBPNZDp 264
GBPAUDp 260
USDCADp 242
EURCHFp 202
EURGBPp 169
GBPCHFp 124
EURUSDp 110
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURCADp 8.5K
GBPNZDp 14K
GBPAUDp 14K
USDCADp 3.1K
EURCHFp -1.5K
EURGBPp -2.2K
GBPCHFp -5.1K
EURUSDp -4.3K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURCADp 31K
GBPNZDp 76K
GBPAUDp 62K
USDCADp 18K
EURCHFp 3.2K
EURGBPp -6K
GBPCHFp -12K
EURUSDp -13K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "CWGMarketsSVGLtd-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

A Classic Indicator-Based Pullback Strategy
Tailored for risk-averse investors | Annual Returns: 30% - 100%
Consistent positive returns every year | Stress-free performance over a decade of backtesting

Trading Logic

The "Myth Generation I" (神话壹代) EA primarily focuses on swing trading. It utilizes a grid strategy for adding positions. Trades are closed when the price pulls back to support or resistance levels.

  • Exit Condition: The EA exits purely based on support/resistance levels, regardless of current profit or loss.
  • Core Logic Summary: Top/Bottom Entry + Grid Addition + Pullback Exit.

Myth EA Trading Symbols (Portfolio Distribution)

(Note: The portfolio is very balanced, with each pair occupying approx. 12%-13%)

  • 13% USDCAD
  • 13% GBPCHF
  • 13% EURGBP
  • 13% EURCAD
  • 12% EURCHF
  • 12% EURUSD
  • 12% GBPNZD
  • 12% GBPAUD

Profit Contribution by Symbol

  • GBPAUD: 19%
  • GBPNZD: 27%
  • EURUSD: 5%
  • EURCHF: 12%
  • EURCAD: 10%
  • EURGBP: 11%
  • GBPCHF: 11%
  • USDCAD: 5%

Detailed Parameters & Instructions

Minimum Capital Requirement: $3,000
Position Sizing (Based on a $10,000 account example):

  • Conservative Mode:
    • Starting Lot: 0.01 | Max Lot: 0.16
    • 8 Pairs Active
    • Est. Max Floating Loss: 20%
    • Est. Drawdown: < 10%
    • Annual Return: ~50%
  • Standard Mode:
    • Starting Lot: 0.03 | Max Lot: 0.18
    • 8 Pairs Active
    • Est. Max Floating Loss: 30%
    • Est. Drawdown: < 20%
    • Annual Return: ~70%
  • Aggressive Mode:
    • Starting Lot: 0.05 | Max Lot: 0.20
    • 8 Pairs Active
    • Est. Max Floating Loss: 40%
    • Est. Drawdown: < 30%
    • Annual Return: ~100%

Operational Details:

  • Strategy Type: Medium-term trading. Average holding time is 45 hours, so spread costs have minimal impact.
  • Account Type: Suitable for both ECN and Standard accounts.
  • Broker Compatibility: Trades major currency pairs. Compatible with all platforms; simply choose a regulated broker.
  • Automation: Fully automated strategy. It can run through Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) and Interest Rate decisions without needing to be paused.
  • Manual Intervention: While an interface button for "One-Click Close" is provided, it is generally recommended to let the EA run by itself without human interference.
  • Backtesting & Version: Since MT4 does not support multi-thread backtesting, development and testing were conducted on MT5 (which supports multi-currency testing).
  • Current Version: Available for both MT4 and MT5, though MT4 is recommended for live trading.

Risk Control Measures

  1. Pullback Stop-Loss Exit: The EA does not stubbornly hold losing trades. It executes exits during pullbacks (even if it results in a small loss) to free up margin.
  2. Aggregate Stop-Loss: A comprehensive stop-loss mechanism is added to prevent "Black Swan" events.
  3. Malicious Bug Detection: Built-in detection to safeguard the smooth operation of the EA.

Sem comentários
2025.11.26 12:33
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.38% of days out of 525 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 12:33
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
