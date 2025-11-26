СигналыРазделы
Dingjia Xiong

Swing Captor 2

Dingjia Xiong
0 отзывов
Надежность
79 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2024 65%
CWGMarketsSVGLtd-Live
1:100
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 650
Прибыльных трейдов:
1 079 (65.39%)
Убыточных трейдов:
571 (34.61%)
Лучший трейд:
2 072.50 USD
Худший трейд:
-1 327.50 USD
Общая прибыль:
134 993.78 USD (625 215 pips)
Общий убыток:
-109 062.74 USD (466 674 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
26 (2 858.18 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
7 055.15 USD (15)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.04
Торговая активность:
100.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
7.82%
Последний трейд:
1 день
Трейдов в неделю:
27
Ср. время удержания:
3 дня
Фактор восстановления:
1.14
Длинных трейдов:
723 (43.82%)
Коротких трейдов:
927 (56.18%)
Профит фактор:
1.24
Мат. ожидание:
15.72 USD
Средняя прибыль:
125.11 USD
Средний убыток:
-191.00 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
26 (-22 698.14 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-22 698.14 USD (26)
Прирост в месяц:
6.04%
Годовой прогноз:
73.27%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
20 963.45 USD
Максимальная:
22 698.14 USD (54.39%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
54.39% (22 698.14 USD)
По эквити:
2.08% (1 327.70 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURCADp 283
GBPNZDp 264
GBPAUDp 260
USDCADp 242
EURCHFp 198
EURGBPp 169
GBPCHFp 124
EURUSDp 110
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURCADp 8.5K
GBPNZDp 14K
GBPAUDp 14K
USDCADp 3.1K
EURCHFp -1.5K
EURGBPp -2.2K
GBPCHFp -5.1K
EURUSDp -4.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURCADp 31K
GBPNZDp 76K
GBPAUDp 62K
USDCADp 18K
EURCHFp 3.5K
EURGBPp -6K
GBPCHFp -12K
EURUSDp -13K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +2 072.50 USD
Худший трейд: -1 328 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 15
Макс. серия проигрышей: 26
Макс. прибыль в серии: +2 858.18 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -22 698.14 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "CWGMarketsSVGLtd-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

A Classic Indicator-Based Pullback Strategy
Tailored for risk-averse investors | Annual Returns: 30% - 100%
Consistent positive returns every year | Stress-free performance over a decade of backtesting

Trading Logic

The "Myth Generation I" (神话壹代) EA primarily focuses on swing trading. It utilizes a grid strategy for adding positions. Trades are closed when the price pulls back to support or resistance levels.

  • Exit Condition: The EA exits purely based on support/resistance levels, regardless of current profit or loss.
  • Core Logic Summary: Top/Bottom Entry + Grid Addition + Pullback Exit.

Myth EA Trading Symbols (Portfolio Distribution)

(Note: The portfolio is very balanced, with each pair occupying approx. 12%-13%)

  • 13% USDCAD
  • 13% GBPCHF
  • 13% EURGBP
  • 13% EURCAD
  • 12% EURCHF
  • 12% EURUSD
  • 12% GBPNZD
  • 12% GBPAUD

Profit Contribution by Symbol

  • GBPAUD: 19%
  • GBPNZD: 27%
  • EURUSD: 5%
  • EURCHF: 12%
  • EURCAD: 10%
  • EURGBP: 11%
  • GBPCHF: 11%
  • USDCAD: 5%

Detailed Parameters & Instructions

Minimum Capital Requirement: $3,000
Position Sizing (Based on a $10,000 account example):

  • Conservative Mode:
    • Starting Lot: 0.01 | Max Lot: 0.16
    • 8 Pairs Active
    • Est. Max Floating Loss: 20%
    • Est. Drawdown: < 10%
    • Annual Return: ~50%
  • Standard Mode:
    • Starting Lot: 0.03 | Max Lot: 0.18
    • 8 Pairs Active
    • Est. Max Floating Loss: 30%
    • Est. Drawdown: < 20%
    • Annual Return: ~70%
  • Aggressive Mode:
    • Starting Lot: 0.05 | Max Lot: 0.20
    • 8 Pairs Active
    • Est. Max Floating Loss: 40%
    • Est. Drawdown: < 30%
    • Annual Return: ~100%

Operational Details:

  • Strategy Type: Medium-term trading. Average holding time is 45 hours, so spread costs have minimal impact.
  • Account Type: Suitable for both ECN and Standard accounts.
  • Broker Compatibility: Trades major currency pairs. Compatible with all platforms; simply choose a regulated broker.
  • Automation: Fully automated strategy. It can run through Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) and Interest Rate decisions without needing to be paused.
  • Manual Intervention: While an interface button for "One-Click Close" is provided, it is generally recommended to let the EA run by itself without human interference.
  • Backtesting & Version: Since MT4 does not support multi-thread backtesting, development and testing were conducted on MT5 (which supports multi-currency testing).
  • Current Version: Available for both MT4 and MT5, though MT4 is recommended for live trading.

Risk Control Measures

  1. Pullback Stop-Loss Exit: The EA does not stubbornly hold losing trades. It executes exits during pullbacks (even if it results in a small loss) to free up margin.
  2. Aggregate Stop-Loss: A comprehensive stop-loss mechanism is added to prevent "Black Swan" events.
  3. Malicious Bug Detection: Built-in detection to safeguard the smooth operation of the EA.

Нет отзывов
2025.11.26 12:33
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.38% of days out of 525 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 12:33
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
