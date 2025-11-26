- Прирост
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCADp
|283
|GBPNZDp
|264
|GBPAUDp
|260
|USDCADp
|242
|EURCHFp
|198
|EURGBPp
|169
|GBPCHFp
|124
|EURUSDp
|110
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|EURCADp
|8.5K
|GBPNZDp
|14K
|GBPAUDp
|14K
|USDCADp
|3.1K
|EURCHFp
|-1.5K
|EURGBPp
|-2.2K
|GBPCHFp
|-5.1K
|EURUSDp
|-4.3K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|EURCADp
|31K
|GBPNZDp
|76K
|GBPAUDp
|62K
|USDCADp
|18K
|EURCHFp
|3.5K
|EURGBPp
|-6K
|GBPCHFp
|-12K
|EURUSDp
|-13K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "CWGMarketsSVGLtd-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
A Classic Indicator-Based Pullback Strategy
Tailored for risk-averse investors | Annual Returns: 30% - 100%
Consistent positive returns every year | Stress-free performance over a decade of backtesting
Trading Logic
The "Myth Generation I" (神话壹代) EA primarily focuses on swing trading. It utilizes a grid strategy for adding positions. Trades are closed when the price pulls back to support or resistance levels.
- Exit Condition: The EA exits purely based on support/resistance levels, regardless of current profit or loss.
- Core Logic Summary: Top/Bottom Entry + Grid Addition + Pullback Exit.
Myth EA Trading Symbols (Portfolio Distribution)
(Note: The portfolio is very balanced, with each pair occupying approx. 12%-13%)
- 13% USDCAD
- 13% GBPCHF
- 13% EURGBP
- 13% EURCAD
- 12% EURCHF
- 12% EURUSD
- 12% GBPNZD
- 12% GBPAUD
Profit Contribution by Symbol
- GBPAUD: 19%
- GBPNZD: 27%
- EURUSD: 5%
- EURCHF: 12%
- EURCAD: 10%
- EURGBP: 11%
- GBPCHF: 11%
- USDCAD: 5%
Detailed Parameters & Instructions
Minimum Capital Requirement: $3,000
Position Sizing (Based on a $10,000 account example):
- Conservative Mode:
- Starting Lot: 0.01 | Max Lot: 0.16
- 8 Pairs Active
- Est. Max Floating Loss: 20%
- Est. Drawdown: < 10%
- Annual Return: ~50%
- Standard Mode:
- Starting Lot: 0.03 | Max Lot: 0.18
- 8 Pairs Active
- Est. Max Floating Loss: 30%
- Est. Drawdown: < 20%
- Annual Return: ~70%
- Aggressive Mode:
- Starting Lot: 0.05 | Max Lot: 0.20
- 8 Pairs Active
- Est. Max Floating Loss: 40%
- Est. Drawdown: < 30%
- Annual Return: ~100%
Operational Details:
- Strategy Type: Medium-term trading. Average holding time is 45 hours, so spread costs have minimal impact.
- Account Type: Suitable for both ECN and Standard accounts.
- Broker Compatibility: Trades major currency pairs. Compatible with all platforms; simply choose a regulated broker.
- Automation: Fully automated strategy. It can run through Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) and Interest Rate decisions without needing to be paused.
- Manual Intervention: While an interface button for "One-Click Close" is provided, it is generally recommended to let the EA run by itself without human interference.
- Backtesting & Version: Since MT4 does not support multi-thread backtesting, development and testing were conducted on MT5 (which supports multi-currency testing).
- Current Version: Available for both MT4 and MT5, though MT4 is recommended for live trading.
Risk Control Measures
- Pullback Stop-Loss Exit: The EA does not stubbornly hold losing trades. It executes exits during pullbacks (even if it results in a small loss) to free up margin.
- Aggregate Stop-Loss: A comprehensive stop-loss mechanism is added to prevent "Black Swan" events.
- Malicious Bug Detection: Built-in detection to safeguard the smooth operation of the EA.
