SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Swing Captor 2
Dingjia Xiong

Swing Captor 2

Dingjia Xiong
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
80 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 65%
CWGMarketsSVGLtd-Live
1:100
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 655
Gewinntrades:
1 082 (65.37%)
Verlusttrades:
573 (34.62%)
Bester Trade:
2 072.50 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1 327.50 USD
Bruttoprofit:
135 190.27 USD (626 225 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-109 196.56 USD (467 186 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
26 (2 858.18 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
7 055.15 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
7.82%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
12
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
1.15
Long-Positionen:
728 (43.99%)
Short-Positionen:
927 (56.01%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.24
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
15.71 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
124.94 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-190.57 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
26 (-22 698.14 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-22 698.14 USD (26)
Wachstum pro Monat :
3.02%
Jahresprognose:
36.68%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
20 963.45 USD
Maximaler:
22 698.14 USD (54.39%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
54.39% (22 698.14 USD)
Kapital:
2.08% (1 327.70 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURCADp 283
GBPNZDp 265
GBPAUDp 260
USDCADp 242
EURCHFp 202
EURGBPp 169
GBPCHFp 124
EURUSDp 110
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURCADp 8.5K
GBPNZDp 14K
GBPAUDp 14K
USDCADp 3.1K
EURCHFp -1.5K
EURGBPp -2.2K
GBPCHFp -5.1K
EURUSDp -4.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURCADp 31K
GBPNZDp 76K
GBPAUDp 62K
USDCADp 18K
EURCHFp 3.2K
EURGBPp -6K
GBPCHFp -12K
EURUSDp -13K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +2 072.50 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -1 328 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 15
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 26
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +2 858.18 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -22 698.14 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "CWGMarketsSVGLtd-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

A Classic Indicator-Based Pullback Strategy
Tailored for risk-averse investors | Annual Returns: 30% - 100%
Consistent positive returns every year | Stress-free performance over a decade of backtesting

Trading Logic

The "Myth Generation I" (神话壹代) EA primarily focuses on swing trading. It utilizes a grid strategy for adding positions. Trades are closed when the price pulls back to support or resistance levels.

  • Exit Condition: The EA exits purely based on support/resistance levels, regardless of current profit or loss.
  • Core Logic Summary: Top/Bottom Entry + Grid Addition + Pullback Exit.

Myth EA Trading Symbols (Portfolio Distribution)

(Note: The portfolio is very balanced, with each pair occupying approx. 12%-13%)

  • 13% USDCAD
  • 13% GBPCHF
  • 13% EURGBP
  • 13% EURCAD
  • 12% EURCHF
  • 12% EURUSD
  • 12% GBPNZD
  • 12% GBPAUD

Profit Contribution by Symbol

  • GBPAUD: 19%
  • GBPNZD: 27%
  • EURUSD: 5%
  • EURCHF: 12%
  • EURCAD: 10%
  • EURGBP: 11%
  • GBPCHF: 11%
  • USDCAD: 5%

Detailed Parameters & Instructions

Minimum Capital Requirement: $3,000
Position Sizing (Based on a $10,000 account example):

  • Conservative Mode:
    • Starting Lot: 0.01 | Max Lot: 0.16
    • 8 Pairs Active
    • Est. Max Floating Loss: 20%
    • Est. Drawdown: < 10%
    • Annual Return: ~50%
  • Standard Mode:
    • Starting Lot: 0.03 | Max Lot: 0.18
    • 8 Pairs Active
    • Est. Max Floating Loss: 30%
    • Est. Drawdown: < 20%
    • Annual Return: ~70%
  • Aggressive Mode:
    • Starting Lot: 0.05 | Max Lot: 0.20
    • 8 Pairs Active
    • Est. Max Floating Loss: 40%
    • Est. Drawdown: < 30%
    • Annual Return: ~100%

Operational Details:

  • Strategy Type: Medium-term trading. Average holding time is 45 hours, so spread costs have minimal impact.
  • Account Type: Suitable for both ECN and Standard accounts.
  • Broker Compatibility: Trades major currency pairs. Compatible with all platforms; simply choose a regulated broker.
  • Automation: Fully automated strategy. It can run through Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) and Interest Rate decisions without needing to be paused.
  • Manual Intervention: While an interface button for "One-Click Close" is provided, it is generally recommended to let the EA run by itself without human interference.
  • Backtesting & Version: Since MT4 does not support multi-thread backtesting, development and testing were conducted on MT5 (which supports multi-currency testing).
  • Current Version: Available for both MT4 and MT5, though MT4 is recommended for live trading.

Risk Control Measures

  1. Pullback Stop-Loss Exit: The EA does not stubbornly hold losing trades. It executes exits during pullbacks (even if it results in a small loss) to free up margin.
  2. Aggregate Stop-Loss: A comprehensive stop-loss mechanism is added to prevent "Black Swan" events.
  3. Malicious Bug Detection: Built-in detection to safeguard the smooth operation of the EA.

Keine Bewertungen
2025.11.26 12:33
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.38% of days out of 525 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 12:33
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Swing Captor 2
30 USD pro Monat
65%
0
0
USD
66K
USD
80
100%
1 655
65%
100%
1.23
15.71
USD
54%
1:100
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.