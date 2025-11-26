A Classic Indicator-Based Pullback Strategy

Tailored for risk-averse investors | Annual Returns: 30% - 100%

Consistent positive returns every year | Stress-free performance over a decade of backtesting

Trading Logic

The "Myth Generation I" (神话壹代) EA primarily focuses on swing trading. It utilizes a grid strategy for adding positions. Trades are closed when the price pulls back to support or resistance levels.

Exit Condition: The EA exits purely based on support/resistance levels, regardless of current profit or loss.

Myth EA Trading Symbols (Portfolio Distribution)

(Note: The portfolio is very balanced, with each pair occupying approx. 12%-13%)

13% USDCAD

13% GBPCHF

13% EURGBP

13% EURCAD

12% EURCHF

12% EURUSD

12% GBPNZD

12% GBPAUD

Profit Contribution by Symbol

GBPAUD: 19%

GBPNZD: 27%

EURUSD: 5%

EURCHF: 12%

EURCAD: 10%

EURGBP: 11%

GBPCHF: 11%

USDCAD: 5%

Detailed Parameters & Instructions

Minimum Capital Requirement: $3,000

Position Sizing (Based on a $10,000 account example):

Conservative Mode: Starting Lot: 0.01 | Max Lot: 0.16 8 Pairs Active Est. Max Floating Loss: 20% Est. Drawdown: < 10% Annual Return: ~50%

Standard Mode: Starting Lot: 0.03 | Max Lot: 0.18 8 Pairs Active Est. Max Floating Loss: 30% Est. Drawdown: < 20% Annual Return: ~70%

Aggressive Mode: Starting Lot: 0.05 | Max Lot: 0.20 8 Pairs Active Est. Max Floating Loss: 40% Est. Drawdown: < 30% Annual Return: ~100%



Operational Details:

Strategy Type: Medium-term trading. Average holding time is 45 hours, so spread costs have minimal impact.

Risk Control Measures