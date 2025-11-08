シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Samourai XAUUSD M5 750 EUR
OSMOSE

Samourai XAUUSD M5 750 EUR

OSMOSE
レビュー0件
信頼性
42週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 254%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
924
利益トレード:
752 (81.38%)
損失トレード:
172 (18.61%)
ベストトレード:
214.76 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-321.82 EUR
総利益:
3 545.79 EUR (319 147 pips)
総損失:
-2 678.84 EUR (320 404 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
73 (44.23 EUR)
最大連続利益:
734.66 EUR (65)
シャープレシオ:
0.04
取引アクティビティ:
0.89%
最大入金額:
20.44%
最近のトレード:
5 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
15
平均保有時間:
1 時間
リカバリーファクター:
0.86
長いトレード:
466 (50.43%)
短いトレード:
458 (49.57%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.32
期待されたペイオフ:
0.94 EUR
平均利益:
4.72 EUR
平均損失:
-15.57 EUR
最大連続の負け:
7 (-188.79 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-631.34 EUR (2)
月間成長:
100.66%
年間予想:
1 221.32%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
297.78 EUR
最大の:
1 010.73 EUR (59.01%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
40.22% (1 010.73 EUR)
エクイティによる:
31.76% (238.18 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 370
F40 232
DE40 189
US30 72
AUDCAD 50
USTEC 11
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 1K
F40 -12
DE40 -11
US30 61
AUDCAD -51
USTEC -7
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 13K
F40 2.5K
DE40 -9.9K
US30 868
AUDCAD -2K
USTEC -6.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +214.76 EUR
最悪のトレード: -322 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 65
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +44.23 EUR
最大連続損失: -188.79 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.80 × 132
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
FusionMarkets-Live
9.49 × 105
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.05 × 160
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.59 × 100
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
Samurai is a scalping signal on XAUUSD in M5. The correct start date for the signal is October 1, 2025 (previous months should not be taken into account) because the account was used for other trading activity.

You can start copying the signal with a minimum investment of $100. The lot size will be automatically adjusted based on your balance.

It increments by 0.01 lots for every $50.

It operates with a pending BUY order and a pending SELL order. It has a stop-loss (SL) of -20 points.

It is not active during high and medium news periods.

It operates from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM (IC Trading broker time).

It is advisable to withdraw your profits regularly.

レビューなし
2025.12.22 10:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 08:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.08 18:06
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 2.07% of days out of 241 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.08 18:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
