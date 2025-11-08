- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|370
|F40
|232
|DE40
|189
|US30
|72
|AUDCAD
|50
|USTEC
|11
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1K
|F40
|-12
|DE40
|-11
|US30
|61
|AUDCAD
|-51
|USTEC
|-7
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|F40
|2.5K
|DE40
|-9.9K
|US30
|868
|AUDCAD
|-2K
|USTEC
|-6.2K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.80 × 132
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 11
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
FusionMarkets-Live
|9.49 × 105
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.05 × 160
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|11.59 × 100
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
|14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
|16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
|16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
|18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
|25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
|27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
|29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|29.50 × 26
Samurai is a scalping signal on XAUUSD in M5. The correct start date for the signal is October 1, 2025 (previous months should not be taken into account) because the account was used for other trading activity.
You can start copying the signal with a minimum investment of $100. The lot size will be automatically adjusted based on your balance.
It increments by 0.01 lots for every $50.
It operates with a pending BUY order and a pending SELL order. It has a stop-loss (SL) of -20 points.
It is not active during high and medium news periods.
It operates from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM (IC Trading broker time).
It is advisable to withdraw your profits regularly.
USD
EUR
EUR