Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Samourai XAUUSD M5 750 EUR
Samourai XAUUSD M5 750 EUR

0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
42 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 254%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
924
Gewinntrades:
752 (81.38%)
Verlusttrades:
172 (18.61%)
Bester Trade:
214.76 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-321.82 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
3 545.79 EUR (319 147 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 678.84 EUR (320 404 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
73 (44.23 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
734.66 EUR (65)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading-Aktivität:
0.89%
Max deposit load:
20.44%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
15
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Stunde
Erholungsfaktor:
0.86
Long-Positionen:
466 (50.43%)
Short-Positionen:
458 (49.57%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.32
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.94 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.72 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-15.57 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
7 (-188.79 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-631.34 EUR (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
100.66%
Jahresprognose:
1 221.32%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
297.78 EUR
Maximaler:
1 010.73 EUR (59.01%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
40.22% (1 010.73 EUR)
Kapital:
31.76% (238.18 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 370
F40 232
DE40 189
US30 72
AUDCAD 50
USTEC 11
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1K
F40 -12
DE40 -11
US30 61
AUDCAD -51
USTEC -7
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 13K
F40 2.5K
DE40 -9.9K
US30 868
AUDCAD -2K
USTEC -6.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +214.76 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -322 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 65
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +44.23 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -188.79 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.80 × 132
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
FusionMarkets-Live
9.49 × 105
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.05 × 160
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.59 × 100
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
Samurai is a scalping signal on XAUUSD in M5. The correct start date for the signal is October 1, 2025 (previous months should not be taken into account) because the account was used for other trading activity.

You can start copying the signal with a minimum investment of $100. The lot size will be automatically adjusted based on your balance.

It increments by 0.01 lots for every $50.

It operates with a pending BUY order and a pending SELL order. It has a stop-loss (SL) of -20 points.

It is not active during high and medium news periods.

It operates from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM (IC Trading broker time).

It is advisable to withdraw your profits regularly.

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.22 10:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 08:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.08 18:06
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 2.07% of days out of 241 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.08 18:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
