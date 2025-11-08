SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Samourai XAUUSD M5 750 EUR
OSMOSE

Samourai XAUUSD M5 750 EUR

Fiabilidad
42 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 254%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
924
Transacciones Rentables:
752 (81.38%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
172 (18.61%)
Mejor transacción:
214.76 EUR
Peor transacción:
-321.82 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
3 545.79 EUR (319 147 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-2 678.84 EUR (320 404 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
73 (44.23 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
734.66 EUR (65)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Actividad comercial:
0.89%
Carga máxima del depósito:
20.44%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
15
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 hora
Factor de Recuperación:
0.86
Transacciones Largas:
466 (50.43%)
Transacciones Cortas:
458 (49.57%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.32
Beneficio Esperado:
0.94 EUR
Beneficio medio:
4.72 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-15.57 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
7 (-188.79 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-631.34 EUR (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
100.66%
Pronóstico anual:
1 221.32%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
297.78 EUR
Máxima:
1 010.73 EUR (59.01%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
40.22% (1 010.73 EUR)
De fondos:
31.76% (238.18 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 370
F40 232
DE40 189
US30 72
AUDCAD 50
USTEC 11
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 1K
F40 -12
DE40 -11
US30 61
AUDCAD -51
USTEC -7
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 13K
F40 2.5K
DE40 -9.9K
US30 868
AUDCAD -2K
USTEC -6.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +214.76 EUR
Peor transacción: -322 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 65
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +44.23 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -188.79 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.80 × 132
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
FusionMarkets-Live
9.49 × 105
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.05 × 160
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.59 × 100
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
Samurai is a scalping signal on XAUUSD in M5. The correct start date for the signal is October 1, 2025 (previous months should not be taken into account) because the account was used for other trading activity.

You can start copying the signal with a minimum investment of $100. The lot size will be automatically adjusted based on your balance.

It increments by 0.01 lots for every $50.

It operates with a pending BUY order and a pending SELL order. It has a stop-loss (SL) of -20 points.

It is not active during high and medium news periods.

It operates from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM (IC Trading broker time).

It is advisable to withdraw your profits regularly.

2025.12.22 10:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 08:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.08 18:06
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 2.07% of days out of 241 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.08 18:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Samourai XAUUSD M5 750 EUR
30 USD al mes
254%
0
0
USD
786
EUR
42
100%
924
81%
1%
1.32
0.94
EUR
40%
1:500
