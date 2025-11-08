信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Samourai XAUUSD M5 750 EUR
OSMOSE

Samourai XAUUSD M5 750 EUR

OSMOSE
0条评论
可靠性
42
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 254%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
924
盈利交易:
752 (81.38%)
亏损交易:
172 (18.61%)
最好交易:
214.76 EUR
最差交易:
-321.82 EUR
毛利:
3 545.79 EUR (319 147 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 678.84 EUR (320 404 pips)
最大连续赢利:
73 (44.23 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
734.66 EUR (65)
夏普比率:
0.04
交易活动:
0.89%
最大入金加载:
20.44%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
15
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
0.86
长期交易:
466 (50.43%)
短期交易:
458 (49.57%)
利润因子:
1.32
预期回报:
0.94 EUR
平均利润:
4.72 EUR
平均损失:
-15.57 EUR
最大连续失误:
7 (-188.79 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-631.34 EUR (2)
每月增长:
100.66%
年度预测:
1 221.32%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
297.78 EUR
最大值:
1 010.73 EUR (59.01%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
40.22% (1 010.73 EUR)
净值:
31.76% (238.18 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 370
F40 232
DE40 189
US30 72
AUDCAD 50
USTEC 11
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 1K
F40 -12
DE40 -11
US30 61
AUDCAD -51
USTEC -7
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 13K
F40 2.5K
DE40 -9.9K
US30 868
AUDCAD -2K
USTEC -6.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +214.76 EUR
最差交易: -322 EUR
最大连续赢利: 65
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +44.23 EUR
最大连续亏损: -188.79 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.80 × 132
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
FusionMarkets-Live
9.49 × 105
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.05 × 160
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.59 × 100
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Samurai is a scalping signal on XAUUSD in M5. The correct start date for the signal is October 1, 2025 (previous months should not be taken into account) because the account was used for other trading activity.

You can start copying the signal with a minimum investment of $100. The lot size will be automatically adjusted based on your balance.

It increments by 0.01 lots for every $50.

It operates with a pending BUY order and a pending SELL order. It has a stop-loss (SL) of -20 points.

It is not active during high and medium news periods.

It operates from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM (IC Trading broker time).

It is advisable to withdraw your profits regularly.

没有评论
2025.12.22 10:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 08:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.08 18:06
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 2.07% of days out of 241 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.08 18:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Samourai XAUUSD M5 750 EUR
每月30 USD
254%
0
0
USD
786
EUR
42
100%
924
81%
1%
1.32
0.94
EUR
40%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载