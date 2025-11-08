Samurai is a scalping signal on XAUUSD in M5. The correct start date for the signal is October 1, 2025 (previous months should not be taken into account) because the account was used for other trading activity.

You can start copying the signal with a minimum investment of $100. The lot size will be automatically adjusted based on your balance.

It increments by 0.01 lots for every $50.

It operates with a pending BUY order and a pending SELL order. It has a stop-loss (SL) of -20 points.

It is not active during high and medium news periods.

It operates from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM (IC Trading broker time).

It is advisable to withdraw your profits regularly.