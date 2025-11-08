SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Samourai XAUUSD M5 750 EUR
OSMOSE

Samourai XAUUSD M5 750 EUR

OSMOSE
Confiabilidade
42 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 254%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
924
Negociações com lucro:
752 (81.38%)
Negociações com perda:
172 (18.61%)
Melhor negociação:
214.76 EUR
Pior negociação:
-321.82 EUR
Lucro bruto:
3 545.79 EUR (319 147 pips)
Perda bruta:
-2 678.84 EUR (320 404 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
73 (44.23 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
734.66 EUR (65)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.04
Atividade de negociação:
0.89%
Depósito máximo carregado:
20.44%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
15
Tempo médio de espera:
1 hora
Fator de recuperação:
0.86
Negociações longas:
466 (50.43%)
Negociações curtas:
458 (49.57%)
Fator de lucro:
1.32
Valor esperado:
0.94 EUR
Lucro médio:
4.72 EUR
Perda média:
-15.57 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
7 (-188.79 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-631.34 EUR (2)
Crescimento mensal:
100.66%
Previsão anual:
1 221.32%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
297.78 EUR
Máximo:
1 010.73 EUR (59.01%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
40.22% (1 010.73 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
31.76% (238.18 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 370
F40 232
DE40 189
US30 72
AUDCAD 50
USTEC 11
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 1K
F40 -12
DE40 -11
US30 61
AUDCAD -51
USTEC -7
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 13K
F40 2.5K
DE40 -9.9K
US30 868
AUDCAD -2K
USTEC -6.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +214.76 EUR
Pior negociação: -322 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 65
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +44.23 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -188.79 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.80 × 132
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
FusionMarkets-Live
9.49 × 105
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.05 × 160
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.59 × 100
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
Samurai is a scalping signal on XAUUSD in M5. The correct start date for the signal is October 1, 2025 (previous months should not be taken into account) because the account was used for other trading activity.

You can start copying the signal with a minimum investment of $100. The lot size will be automatically adjusted based on your balance.

It increments by 0.01 lots for every $50.

It operates with a pending BUY order and a pending SELL order. It has a stop-loss (SL) of -20 points.

It is not active during high and medium news periods.

It operates from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM (IC Trading broker time).

It is advisable to withdraw your profits regularly.

2025.12.22 10:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 08:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.08 18:06
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 2.07% of days out of 241 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.08 18:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Copiar

