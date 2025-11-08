SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Samourai XAUUSD M5 750 EUR
Samourai XAUUSD M5 750 EUR

0 reviews
Reliability
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 254%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
924
Profit Trades:
752 (81.38%)
Loss Trades:
172 (18.61%)
Best trade:
214.76 EUR
Worst trade:
-321.82 EUR
Gross Profit:
3 545.79 EUR (319 147 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 678.84 EUR (320 404 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
73 (44.23 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
734.66 EUR (65)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
0.89%
Max deposit load:
20.44%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.86
Long Trades:
466 (50.43%)
Short Trades:
458 (49.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
0.94 EUR
Average Profit:
4.72 EUR
Average Loss:
-15.57 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-188.79 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-631.34 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
100.66%
Annual Forecast:
1 221.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
297.78 EUR
Maximal:
1 010.73 EUR (59.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.22% (1 010.73 EUR)
By Equity:
31.76% (238.18 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 370
F40 232
DE40 189
US30 72
AUDCAD 50
USTEC 11
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1K
F40 -12
DE40 -11
US30 61
AUDCAD -51
USTEC -7
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 13K
F40 2.5K
DE40 -9.9K
US30 868
AUDCAD -2K
USTEC -6.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +214.76 EUR
Worst trade: -322 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 65
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +44.23 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -188.79 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.80 × 132
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
FusionMarkets-Live
9.49 × 105
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.05 × 160
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.59 × 100
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
Samurai is a scalping signal on XAUUSD in M5. The correct start date for the signal is October 1, 2025 (previous months should not be taken into account) because the account was used for other trading activity.

You can start copying the signal with a minimum investment of $100. The lot size will be automatically adjusted based on your balance.

It increments by 0.01 lots for every $50.

It operates with a pending BUY order and a pending SELL order. It has a stop-loss (SL) of -20 points.

It is not active during high and medium news periods.

It operates from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM (IC Trading broker time).

It is advisable to withdraw your profits regularly.

No reviews
2025.12.22 10:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 08:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.08 18:06
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 2.07% of days out of 241 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.08 18:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
