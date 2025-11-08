- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|370
|F40
|232
|DE40
|189
|US30
|72
|AUDCAD
|50
|USTEC
|11
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|1K
|F40
|-12
|DE40
|-11
|US30
|61
|AUDCAD
|-51
|USTEC
|-7
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|F40
|2.5K
|DE40
|-9.9K
|US30
|868
|AUDCAD
|-2K
|USTEC
|-6.2K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.80 × 132
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 11
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|9.49 × 105
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.05 × 160
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|11.59 × 100
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|11.93 × 267
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|12.16 × 25
|
Coinexx-Live
|14.68 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|16.40 × 5
|
FxPro-MT5
|16.52 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
|
HFMarketsSA-Live2
|18.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|23.95 × 112
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|25.67 × 6
|
Earnex-Trade
|27.05 × 248
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|29.07 × 146
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|29.50 × 26
Samurai is a scalping signal on XAUUSD in M5. The correct start date for the signal is October 1, 2025 (previous months should not be taken into account) because the account was used for other trading activity.
You can start copying the signal with a minimum investment of $100. The lot size will be automatically adjusted based on your balance.
It increments by 0.01 lots for every $50.
It operates with a pending BUY order and a pending SELL order. It has a stop-loss (SL) of -20 points.
It is not active during high and medium news periods.
It operates from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM (IC Trading broker time).
It is advisable to withdraw your profits regularly.
