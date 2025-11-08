시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Samourai XAUUSD M5 750 EUR
OSMOSE

Samourai XAUUSD M5 750 EUR

OSMOSE
0 리뷰
안정성
42
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 254%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
924
이익 거래:
752 (81.38%)
손실 거래:
172 (18.61%)
최고의 거래:
214.76 EUR
최악의 거래:
-321.82 EUR
총 수익:
3 545.79 EUR (319 147 pips)
총 손실:
-2 678.84 EUR (320 404 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
73 (44.23 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
734.66 EUR (65)
샤프 비율:
0.04
거래 활동:
0.89%
최대 입금량:
20.44%
최근 거래:
14 일 전
주별 거래 수:
0
평균 유지 시간:
1 시간
회복 요인:
0.86
롱(주식매수):
466 (50.43%)
숏(주식차입매도):
458 (49.57%)
수익 요인:
1.32
기대수익:
0.94 EUR
평균 이익:
4.72 EUR
평균 손실:
-15.57 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
7 (-188.79 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-631.34 EUR (2)
월별 성장률:
32.13%
연간 예측:
389.83%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
297.78 EUR
최대한의:
1 010.73 EUR (59.01%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
40.22% (1 010.73 EUR)
자본금별:
31.76% (238.18 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 370
F40 232
DE40 189
US30 72
AUDCAD 50
USTEC 11
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 1K
F40 -12
DE40 -11
US30 61
AUDCAD -51
USTEC -7
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 13K
F40 2.5K
DE40 -9.9K
US30 868
AUDCAD -2K
USTEC -6.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +214.76 EUR
최악의 거래: -322 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 65
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +44.23 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -188.79 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.80 × 132
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
FusionMarkets-Live
9.49 × 105
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.05 × 160
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.59 × 100
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
Samurai is a scalping signal on XAUUSD in M5. The correct start date for the signal is October 1, 2025 (previous months should not be taken into account) because the account was used for other trading activity.

You can start copying the signal with a minimum investment of $100. The lot size will be automatically adjusted based on your balance.

It increments by 0.01 lots for every $50.

It operates with a pending BUY order and a pending SELL order. It has a stop-loss (SL) of -20 points.

It is not active during high and medium news periods.

It operates from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM (IC Trading broker time).

It is advisable to withdraw your profits regularly.

리뷰 없음
2026.01.05 05:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.30 05:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.22 10:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 08:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.08 18:06
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 2.07% of days out of 241 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.08 18:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
