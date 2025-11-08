СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Samourai XAUUSD M5 750 EUR
OSMOSE

Samourai XAUUSD M5 750 EUR

OSMOSE
0 отзывов
Надежность
42 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 254%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
924
Прибыльных трейдов:
752 (81.38%)
Убыточных трейдов:
172 (18.61%)
Лучший трейд:
214.76 EUR
Худший трейд:
-321.82 EUR
Общая прибыль:
3 545.79 EUR (319 147 pips)
Общий убыток:
-2 678.84 EUR (320 404 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
73 (44.23 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
734.66 EUR (65)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.04
Торговая активность:
0.89%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
20.44%
Последний трейд:
1 день
Трейдов в неделю:
15
Ср. время удержания:
1 час
Фактор восстановления:
0.86
Длинных трейдов:
466 (50.43%)
Коротких трейдов:
458 (49.57%)
Профит фактор:
1.32
Мат. ожидание:
0.94 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
4.72 EUR
Средний убыток:
-15.57 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
7 (-188.79 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-631.34 EUR (2)
Прирост в месяц:
100.66%
Годовой прогноз:
1 221.32%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
297.78 EUR
Максимальная:
1 010.73 EUR (59.01%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
40.22% (1 010.73 EUR)
По эквити:
31.76% (238.18 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 370
F40 232
DE40 189
US30 72
AUDCAD 50
USTEC 11
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 1K
F40 -12
DE40 -11
US30 61
AUDCAD -51
USTEC -7
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 13K
F40 2.5K
DE40 -9.9K
US30 868
AUDCAD -2K
USTEC -6.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +214.76 EUR
Худший трейд: -322 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 65
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +44.23 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -188.79 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.80 × 132
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
FusionMarkets-Live
9.49 × 105
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.05 × 160
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.59 × 100
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
Samurai is a scalping signal on XAUUSD in M5. The correct start date for the signal is October 1, 2025 (previous months should not be taken into account) because the account was used for other trading activity.

You can start copying the signal with a minimum investment of $100. The lot size will be automatically adjusted based on your balance.

It increments by 0.01 lots for every $50.

It operates with a pending BUY order and a pending SELL order. It has a stop-loss (SL) of -20 points.

It is not active during high and medium news periods.

It operates from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM (IC Trading broker time).

It is advisable to withdraw your profits regularly.

Нет отзывов
2025.12.22 10:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 08:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.08 18:06
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 2.07% of days out of 241 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.08 18:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Samourai XAUUSD M5 750 EUR
30 USD в месяц
254%
0
0
USD
786
EUR
42
100%
924
81%
1%
1.32
0.94
EUR
40%
1:500
Копировать

