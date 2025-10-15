- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
170
利益トレード:
129 (75.88%)
損失トレード:
41 (24.12%)
ベストトレード:
120.10 USD
最悪のトレード:
-178.58 USD
総利益:
2 698.10 USD (899 363 pips)
総損失:
-1 861.29 USD (608 747 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
20 (474.96 USD)
最大連続利益:
803.79 USD (17)
シャープレシオ:
0.17
取引アクティビティ:
15.07%
最大入金額:
8.83%
最近のトレード:
5 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
5
平均保有時間:
7 時間
リカバリーファクター:
2.81
長いトレード:
120 (70.59%)
短いトレード:
50 (29.41%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.45
期待されたペイオフ:
4.92 USD
平均利益:
20.92 USD
平均損失:
-45.40 USD
最大連続の負け:
6 (-296.40 USD)
最大連続損失:
-296.40 USD (6)
月間成長:
-4.12%
年間予想:
-49.99%
アルゴリズム取引:
98%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
30.32 USD
最大の:
297.32 USD (23.87%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
39.65% (273.73 USD)
エクイティによる:
17.42% (265.72 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|170
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|837
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|291K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +120.10 USD
最悪のトレード: -179 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 17
最大連続の負け: 6
最大連続利益: +474.96 USD
最大連続損失: -296.40 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-ECN"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|1.90 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.50 × 4
|
VantageFX-Live
|15.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|21.15 × 617
|
Exness-MT5Real
|21.33 × 33
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.15 × 833
The Goldibot strategy is an automated gold trading system that demonstrates stable results with a 74% profitability rate over more than 100 trades. It operates on the basis of thorough technical analysis of the XAUUSD pair, using an algorithmic approach without aggressive methods such as martingale or grid trading, which makes it safe for your capital. Each position must have a stop loss and take profit. The strategy adapts to market changes, demonstrates controlled drawdown up to 25% and provides stable predicted average monthly profit exceeding 25%, which is confirmed by real trading statistics. Thanks to automation and clear risk management with an average profit-to-loss ratio of 1.42, Goldibot is suitable for both beginners and experienced investors seeking passive income from gold trading.
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
週
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
30 USD/月
300%
0
0
USD
USD
1.5K
USD
USD
33
98%
170
75%
15%
1.44
4.92
USD
USD
40%
1:500