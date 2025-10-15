- Wachstum
Trades insgesamt:
170
Gewinntrades:
129 (75.88%)
Verlusttrades:
41 (24.12%)
Bester Trade:
120.10 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-178.58 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 698.10 USD (899 363 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 861.29 USD (608 747 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
20 (474.96 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
803.79 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading-Aktivität:
15.07%
Max deposit load:
8.83%
Letzter Trade:
6 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
5
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
7 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
2.81
Long-Positionen:
120 (70.59%)
Short-Positionen:
50 (29.41%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.45
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
4.92 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
20.92 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-45.40 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-296.40 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-296.40 USD (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-4.12%
Jahresprognose:
-49.99%
Algo-Trading:
98%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
30.32 USD
Maximaler:
297.32 USD (23.87%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
39.65% (273.73 USD)
Kapital:
17.42% (265.72 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|170
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|837
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|291K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Bester Trade: +120.10 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -179 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 17
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +474.96 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -296.40 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|1.90 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.50 × 4
|
VantageFX-Live
|15.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|21.15 × 617
|
Exness-MT5Real
|21.33 × 33
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.15 × 833
The Goldibot strategy is an automated gold trading system that demonstrates stable results with a 74% profitability rate over more than 100 trades. It operates on the basis of thorough technical analysis of the XAUUSD pair, using an algorithmic approach without aggressive methods such as martingale or grid trading, which makes it safe for your capital. Each position must have a stop loss and take profit. The strategy adapts to market changes, demonstrates controlled drawdown up to 25% and provides stable predicted average monthly profit exceeding 25%, which is confirmed by real trading statistics. Thanks to automation and clear risk management with an average profit-to-loss ratio of 1.42, Goldibot is suitable for both beginners and experienced investors seeking passive income from gold trading.
Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
30 USD pro Monat
300%
0
0
USD
USD
1.5K
USD
USD
33
98%
170
75%
15%
1.44
4.92
USD
USD
40%
1:500