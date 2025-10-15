시그널섹션
Orest Petriv

Goldibot

Orest Petriv
0 리뷰
안정성
33
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 300%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
170
이익 거래:
129 (75.88%)
손실 거래:
41 (24.12%)
최고의 거래:
120.10 USD
최악의 거래:
-178.58 USD
총 수익:
2 698.10 USD (899 363 pips)
총 손실:
-1 861.29 USD (608 747 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
20 (474.96 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
803.79 USD (17)
샤프 비율:
0.17
거래 활동:
12.34%
최대 입금량:
8.83%
최근 거래:
15 일 전
주별 거래 수:
0
평균 유지 시간:
7 시간
회복 요인:
2.81
롱(주식매수):
120 (70.59%)
숏(주식차입매도):
50 (29.41%)
수익 요인:
1.45
기대수익:
4.92 USD
평균 이익:
20.92 USD
평균 손실:
-45.40 USD
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-296.40 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-296.40 USD (6)
월별 성장률:
4.68%
연간 예측:
56.78%
Algo 트레이딩:
98%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
30.32 USD
최대한의:
297.32 USD (23.87%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
39.65% (273.73 USD)
자본금별:
17.42% (265.72 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 170
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 837
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 291K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +120.10 USD
최악의 거래: -179 USD
연속 최대 이익: 17
연속 최대 손실: 6
연속 최대 이익: +474.96 USD
연속 최대 손실: -296.40 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
The Goldibot strategy is an automated gold trading system that demonstrates stable results with a 74% profitability rate over more than 100 trades. It operates on the basis of thorough technical analysis of the XAUUSD pair, using an algorithmic approach without aggressive methods such as martingale or grid trading, which makes it safe for your capital. Each position must have a stop loss and take profit. The strategy adapts to market changes, demonstrates controlled drawdown up to 25% and provides stable predicted average monthly profit exceeding 25%, which is confirmed by real trading statistics. Thanks to automation and clear risk management with an average profit-to-loss ratio of 1.42, Goldibot is suitable for both beginners and experienced investors seeking passive income from gold trading.
리뷰 없음
2025.12.29 14:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.05 12:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 06:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 17:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 10:49
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 07:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 15:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.09 18:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 09:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 08:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.02 10:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 05:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 03:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.20 12:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.15 19:27
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 3.82% of days out of 157 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 19:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.