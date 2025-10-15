- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
170
이익 거래:
129 (75.88%)
손실 거래:
41 (24.12%)
최고의 거래:
120.10 USD
최악의 거래:
-178.58 USD
총 수익:
2 698.10 USD (899 363 pips)
총 손실:
-1 861.29 USD (608 747 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
20 (474.96 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
803.79 USD (17)
샤프 비율:
0.17
거래 활동:
12.34%
최대 입금량:
8.83%
최근 거래:
15 일 전
주별 거래 수:
0
평균 유지 시간:
7 시간
회복 요인:
2.81
롱(주식매수):
120 (70.59%)
숏(주식차입매도):
50 (29.41%)
수익 요인:
1.45
기대수익:
4.92 USD
평균 이익:
20.92 USD
평균 손실:
-45.40 USD
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-296.40 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-296.40 USD (6)
월별 성장률:
4.68%
연간 예측:
56.78%
Algo 트레이딩:
98%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
30.32 USD
최대한의:
297.32 USD (23.87%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
39.65% (273.73 USD)
자본금별:
17.42% (265.72 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|170
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|837
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|291K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +120.10 USD
최악의 거래: -179 USD
연속 최대 이익: 17
연속 최대 손실: 6
연속 최대 이익: +474.96 USD
연속 최대 손실: -296.40 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
The Goldibot strategy is an automated gold trading system that demonstrates stable results with a 74% profitability rate over more than 100 trades. It operates on the basis of thorough technical analysis of the XAUUSD pair, using an algorithmic approach without aggressive methods such as martingale or grid trading, which makes it safe for your capital. Each position must have a stop loss and take profit. The strategy adapts to market changes, demonstrates controlled drawdown up to 25% and provides stable predicted average monthly profit exceeding 25%, which is confirmed by real trading statistics. Thanks to automation and clear risk management with an average profit-to-loss ratio of 1.42, Goldibot is suitable for both beginners and experienced investors seeking passive income from gold trading.
리뷰 없음
